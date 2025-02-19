Champions Trophy 2025: Player with Higher Net Worth Than the Board to Feature in New Zealand-Pakistan Match

That player is none other than Kane Williamson, the former captain of New Zealand. Having relinquished the captaincy before the Champions Trophy, Williamson will participate in the tournament as a batsman. In what could be the final stages of his cricketing career, he will aim to make each innings memorable. He will take the field as New Zealand’s most experienced batsman in the opening match of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan. He is one of those players who is wealthier than his own cricket board. It’s worth noting that Kane Williamson’s total income is approximately ₹91.77 crore, which is about ₹16.77 crore more than his board’s earnings.

New Zealand at 10th Position in Earnings Looking at the top ten cricket boards, the New Zealand Cricket Board appears at the bottom. The New Zealand Cricket Board possesses only ₹75 crore (750 million rupees). The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is the wealthiest board, with a net worth exceeding the combined income of Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board. In 2024, the BCCI’s net worth was ₹18,760 crore, while Cricket Australia’s total income was ₹658 crore. The England and Wales Cricket Board came in third with an income of ₹492 crore, followed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in fourth place with a net worth of ₹458 crore.

Sources of Williamson’s Income New Zealand’s former captain, Kane Williamson, has consistently played in the IPL (Indian Premier League) since 2015. During this period, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and earned ₹28 crore in salary from this franchise until 2023. In 2023, Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹2 crore . He wasn’t bought by any team in the 2025 IPL auction. However, he endorses several brands and receives substantial income from New Zealand Cricket, contributing to his wealth exceeding that of his board.