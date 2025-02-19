Champions Trophy 2025: Player with Higher Net Worth Than the Board to Feature in New Zealand-Pakistan Match

New Zealand at 10th Position in EarningsLooking at the top ten cricket boards, the New Zealand Cricket Board appears at the bottom. The New Zealand Cricket Board possesses only ₹75 crore (750 million rupees). The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is the wealthiest board, with a net worth exceeding the combined income of Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board. In 2024, the BCCI’s net worth was ₹18,760 crore, while Cricket Australia’s total income was ₹658 crore. The England and Wales Cricket Board came in third with an income of ₹492 crore, followed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in fourth place with a net worth of ₹458 crore.
Sources of Williamson’s IncomeNew Zealand’s former captain, Kane Williamson, has consistently played in the IPL (Indian Premier League) since 2015. During this period, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and earned ₹28 crore in salary from this franchise until 2023. In 2023, Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹2 crore . He wasn’t bought by any team in the 2025 IPL auction. However, he endorses several brands and receives substantial income from New Zealand Cricket, contributing to his wealth exceeding that of his board.
Highest Earning Cricket BoardsIndia – ₹18,760 crore
Australia – ₹658 crore
England – ₹492 crore
Pakistan – ₹458 crore
Bangladesh – ₹425 crore
South Africa – ₹392 crore
Zimbabwe – ₹317 crore
Sri Lanka – ₹166 crore
West Indies – ₹125 crore
New Zealand – ₹75 crore