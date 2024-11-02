Champions Trophy: PCB makes special offer to Indian fans

This statement was made during a meeting with Sikh pilgrims from America. ‘We want Indian fans to watch the match between the two countries in Lahore’ Nakvi said that the board expects a large number of Indian cricket fans to come to Pakistan to watch the Champions Trophy 2025 matches. He wants Indian fans to come to Pakistan and watch the matches between the two countries in Lahore. According to a report, Nakvi said that we will keep a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and take necessary steps to issue visas quickly.

This is why ICC is delaying the schedule It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February-March 2025, but the ICC has not yet released the schedule, as it wants to confirm whether the Indian government will allow Team India to tour Pakistan or not.