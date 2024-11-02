scriptChampions Trophy: PCB makes special offer to Indian fans | Champions Trophy: PCB offers special offer to Indian fans | Latest News | Patrika News
Champions Trophy: PCB makes special offer to Indian fans

For the 2025 Champions Trophy, the PCB is trying every trick to invite the Indian team to Pakistan.

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 12:50 pm

Patrika Desk

IND va PAK
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and government minister Mohsin Nakvi is trying every trick to invite the Indian team to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Sometimes he talks about hosting all of India’s matches in Lahore, and sometimes he talks about promoting the game by asking Team India to tour Pakistan, but the BCCI has made it clear that the team will not tour Pakistan without the permission of the Indian government. Meanwhile, Nakvi has assured rapid visas for Indian fans coming to watch the match in Pakistan.
This statement was made during a meeting with Sikh pilgrims from America.

‘We want Indian fans to watch the match between the two countries in Lahore’

Nakvi said that the board expects a large number of Indian cricket fans to come to Pakistan to watch the Champions Trophy 2025 matches. He wants Indian fans to come to Pakistan and watch the matches between the two countries in Lahore. According to a report, Nakvi said that we will keep a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and take necessary steps to issue visas quickly.

This is why ICC is delaying the schedule

It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February-March 2025, but the ICC has not yet released the schedule, as it wants to confirm whether the Indian government will allow Team India to tour Pakistan or not.

