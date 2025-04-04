Chennai Aims to Halt Delhi's Winning Streak on Chepauk's Spin-Friendly Pitch

Chennai Super Kings will attempt to halt Delhi’s winning streak in this match. Looking at the statistics of both teams, a total of 30 matches have been played between Chennai and Delhi so far. Chennai has had the upper hand in these encounters, winning 19 times, while the Delhi team has emerged victorious only 11 times.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 79 IPL matches to date. Teams batting first have had a significant advantage here, winning 47 times, while teams chasing have been successful on 32 occasions. The Chepauk pitch is generally considered spin-friendly, but in the T20 format, it can also prove helpful for batsmen. In the first match played at this ground in IPL 2025, the wicket appeared flat, with RCB posting a score of nearly 200 runs. This is why teams winning the toss often prioritize batting first here.

Regarding bowling, fast bowlers receive assistance from the pitch initially, but as the ball gets older, the impact of spinners increases. Looking at the statistics from the last 10 matches, fast bowlers have taken 61% of the wickets, while spinners have taken 39%.