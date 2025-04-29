CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report

Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report Speaking of the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, the pitch has always assisted spin bowlers. The ball tends to grip and hold, making it difficult for batsmen. However, this IPL season has also seen batsmen prove that with a bit of patience, big scores can still be achieved here. In the second innings, dew often makes things difficult for bowlers, making run chases easier.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role In the previous match played at Chepauk, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first, restricting CSK to just 154 runs. In response, SRH easily chased down the target with 8 balls to spare, as the dew made it extremely difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Dew will again be a significant factor in this match. Therefore, the toss will play a crucial role.

Chennai Super Kings Team Sheikh Rashid, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Khalil Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Russell, and Vansh Bedi.