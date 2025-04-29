scriptCSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report | Latest News | Patrika News
CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report: The 49th match of IPL 2025 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on 30 April.

BharatApr 29, 2025 / 02:23 pm

Patrika Desk

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report: The 18th season of the IPL is now incredibly exciting. Every match is crucial for all teams in terms of the playoffs. From here on, a single loss can eliminate a team or solidify another’s position in the playoffs. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on 30 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is no different. If CSK loses this match, they will be officially eliminated from the tournament, while Punjab Kings will secure a top-4 spot. Therefore, it’s important to know whether the Chepauk pitch will favour batsmen or if we’ll see spin magic.

Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report

Speaking of the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, the pitch has always assisted spin bowlers. The ball tends to grip and hold, making it difficult for batsmen. However, this IPL season has also seen batsmen prove that with a bit of patience, big scores can still be achieved here. In the second innings, dew often makes things difficult for bowlers, making run chases easier.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role

In the previous match played at Chepauk, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first, restricting CSK to just 154 runs. In response, SRH easily chased down the target with 8 balls to spare, as the dew made it extremely difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Dew will again be a significant factor in this match. Therefore, the toss will play a crucial role.

Chennai Super Kings Team

Sheikh Rashid, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Khalil Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Russell, and Vansh Bedi.

Punjab Kings Squad

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Josh Inglis (Wicket-keeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Johnson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Mushir Khan, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Payal Avinash, Marcus Stoinis and Jeavor Royal.

