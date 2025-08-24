Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Cheteshwar Pujara Retires from All Cricket Formats

Cheteshwar Pujara, famously known as 'The Wall' in Test cricket, has unexpectedly announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He had not been a regular member of the Indian team for some time.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement
भारतीय क्रिकेटर चेतेश्‍वर पुजारा। (फोटो सोर्स: IANS)

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Cheteshwar Pujara, considered India's wall in Test cricket after Rahul Dravid, has unexpectedly announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He scored over 7000 runs in his international career, but the 37-year-old cricketer had been overlooked for a considerable period, leading to his sudden retirement announcement. It can be said that after Rahul Dravid, another wall of Indian Test cricket has fallen. Pujara's last international match was quite some time ago.

Cheteshwar Pujara's International Career

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut on 9 October 2010 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Australia. He scored 7195 runs in 103 Test matches at an average of 43.60. He is India's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test matches, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his name. He primarily played as a Test player and, after his ODI debut in 2013, played only 5 One Day Internationals, scoring just 51 runs.

Pujara's Domestic Career

Pujara's performance in first-class cricket has been extremely impressive. He scored 21,301 runs in 278 first-class matches, with an average of 51.82. His bat produced 66 centuries and 81 half-centuries in first-class cricket. In List A cricket, he scored 5759 runs in 130 matches at an average of 57.01, with 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Last Test Played in 2023

Pujara played his last Test match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in June 2023, after which he did not find a place in the Indian team. However, he was constantly striving for a comeback. After failing to secure a place in the team for the recently concluded series against England, he has now unexpectedly announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 01:14 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Cheteshwar Pujara Retires from All Cricket Formats
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.