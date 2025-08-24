Cheteshwar Pujara Retires from All Cricket Formats

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Cheteshwar Pujara, considered India's wall in Test cricket after Rahul Dravid, has unexpectedly announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He scored over 7000 runs in his international career, but the 37-year-old cricketer had been overlooked for a considerable period, leading to his sudden retirement announcement. It can be said that after Rahul Dravid, another wall of Indian Test cricket has fallen. Pujara's last international match was quite some time ago.
Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut on 9 October 2010 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Australia. He scored 7195 runs in 103 Test matches at an average of 43.60. He is India's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test matches, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his name. He primarily played as a Test player and, after his ODI debut in 2013, played only 5 One Day Internationals, scoring just 51 runs.
Pujara's performance in first-class cricket has been extremely impressive. He scored 21,301 runs in 278 first-class matches, with an average of 51.82. His bat produced 66 centuries and 81 half-centuries in first-class cricket. In List A cricket, he scored 5759 runs in 130 matches at an average of 57.01, with 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries.
Pujara played his last Test match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in June 2023, after which he did not find a place in the Indian team. However, he was constantly striving for a comeback. After failing to secure a place in the team for the recently concluded series against England, he has now unexpectedly announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.