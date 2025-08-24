Cheteshwar Pujara Retires from All Cricket Formats

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Cheteshwar Pujara, considered India's wall in Test cricket after Rahul Dravid, has unexpectedly announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He scored over 7000 runs in his international career, but the 37-year-old cricketer had been overlooked for a considerable period, leading to his sudden retirement announcement. It can be said that after Rahul Dravid, another wall of Indian Test cricket has fallen. Pujara's last international match was quite some time ago.