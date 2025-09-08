Chris Gayle reveals IPL team's disrespect, leading him to tears and mid-season departure

Chris Gayle, Indian Premier League: West Indies cricket legend and the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle, recently made a sensational revelation that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Gayle has levelled serious accusations against Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), claiming that he was mistreated during the 2021 IPL season, leading to his first experience with depression. He prioritised his mental health and decided to leave the tournament midway.
Chris Gayle played for Punjab Kings for four seasons, from 2018 to 2021. During this time, his explosive batting helped the franchise win several matches. However, the 2021 season proved extremely disappointing for him. The season began on 9 April but was suspended on 4 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed on 19 September, but Gayle didn't get many opportunities. Finally, citing ‘bubble fatigue’, Gayle withdrew from the remaining matches.
In a recent podcast with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Gayle poured out his heart. He said, “My IPL career ended abruptly, and it was with Punjab Kings. The franchise disrespected me. I felt I wasn't being treated fairly. I did so much for this franchise, but in the end, I was treated not like a senior player, but like a child. During that time, for the first time in my life, I felt I was suffering from depression.” Gayle further explained, “When people talk about depression, I can understand it to some extent. At that time, my mental state was such that I was completely broken.”
Gayle also mentioned his conversation with Anil Kumble, the then Punjab Kings coach. He said, “I spoke to Anil Kumble, and I was surprised at how the franchise was being managed. At that time, I decided that my mental health was more important than money.” Recalling his conversation with Kumble, Gayle said, “I told him clearly that it was getting difficult for me to endure any longer. I was completely broken inside. I wanted to leave it.” Gayle also revealed that tears welled up in his eyes during this conversation. He said, “I was very upset. I wasn't happy with Anil either. I couldn't understand how the franchise was being run.”
KL Rahul was the captain of Punjab Kings at that time. Gayle said that when he decided to leave, Rahul tried to stop him. Gayle said, “KL Rahul said to me, ‘Chris, stay, you'll play the next match.’ I told him, ‘Brother, thank you.’ I said ‘all the best’, packed my bag, and left.”
In the 2018 season, Gayle scored 368 runs in 11 matches for Punjab Kings, including three fifties and a century. In the following season, he scored 490 runs in 13 innings. In the 2020 season, he smashed 288 runs in 7 matches, and in 2021, he scored only 193 runs in 10 innings.