Chris Gayle reveals IPL team's disrespect, leading him to tears and mid-season departure

Gayle also mentioned his conversation with Anil Kumble, the then Punjab Kings coach. He said, “I spoke to Anil Kumble, and I was surprised at how the franchise was being managed. At that time, I decided that my mental health was more important than money.” Recalling his conversation with Kumble, Gayle said, “I told him clearly that it was getting difficult for me to endure any longer. I was completely broken inside. I wanted to leave it.” Gayle also revealed that tears welled up in his eyes during this conversation. He said, “I was very upset. I wasn't happy with Anil either. I couldn't understand how the franchise was being run.”