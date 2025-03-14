scriptCricket World Mourns Former Indian All-rounder Syed Abid Ali | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket World Mourns Former Indian All-rounder Syed Abid Ali

Syed Abid Ali, an all-rounder who played 29 Test matches for India between December 1967 and December 1974, passed away at the age of 83.

BharatMar 14, 2025 / 02:29 pm

Patrika Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of former Indian all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who breathed his last on 12 March 2025. A celebrated cricketer, Syed Abid Ali was a prominent figure in Indian cricket during the 1960s and 70s, renowned for his versatile skills. He represented India in 29 Test matches and 5 One Day Internationals, leaving an indelible mark with his all-round performances. His contribution was pivotal in India’s historic Test series wins in England and the West Indies in 1971, where his fielding, bowling, and batting proved invaluable. His lionhearted attitude and dedication made him a respected figure in the Indian cricket fraternity.
BCCI President Roger Binny stated, “Syed Abid Ali was a magnificent all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contribution to India’s historic wins in the 1970s will always be remembered. His dedication and versatility set him apart. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devjit Saikia added, “Syed Abid Ali’s all-round skills and contribution to Indian cricket are highly valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our condolences and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
Syed Abid Ali, who played 29 Test matches for India as an all-rounder between December 1967 and December 1974, passed away at the age of 83 in Tracy, California. His relative, Reza Khan of the North America Cricket League (NACl), shared the news in a social media post on Wednesday.

