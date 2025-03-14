Cricket World Mourns Former Indian All-rounder Syed Abid Ali

BCCI President Roger Binny stated, “Syed Abid Ali was a magnificent all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contribution to India’s historic wins in the 1970s will always be remembered. His dedication and versatility set him apart. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devjit Saikia added, “Syed Abid Ali’s all-round skills and contribution to Indian cricket are highly valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our condolences and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Syed Abid Ali, who played 29 Test matches for India as an all-rounder between December 1967 and December 1974, passed away at the age of 83 in Tracy, California. His relative, Reza Khan of the North America Cricket League (NACl), shared the news in a social media post on Wednesday.