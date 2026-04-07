RR vs MI: 5 RR players, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, pose biggest threat today

Rajasthan Royals players celebrating their victory against Gujarat. (Photo source: IANS)
RR vs MI: In the 13th match of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians today, Tuesday, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan has won both matches played so far this season. On the other hand, MI faced defeat in their last match. Mumbai has world-class batsmen and bowlers, but in this match, there are 5 players, including Rajasthan's star young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who can prove to be a big threat to MI.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shown great form in both matches played so far in IPL 2026. Against CSK, Vaibhav played a powerful innings of 52 runs in 17 balls, and against Gujarat Titans, he scored 31 runs in 18 balls. Vaibhav can increase Mumbai Indians' troubles with his explosive batting during the powerplay. If the 15-year-old batsman settles at the crease, Rajasthan Royals can set a big total.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is also in superb form. In the last match against Gujarat Titans, he batted brilliantly, scoring a powerful 55 runs in just 36 balls. In both innings played in IPL 2026 so far, Yashasvi's batting has shown aggression along with maturity. If Jaiswal bats till the end, Rajasthan can set a huge target for MI.
The number three batting position has suited Jurel very well. In the last match against Gujarat Titans, Dhruv Jurel impressed everyone with his brilliant batting. Jurel played a powerful innings of 75 runs in just 42 balls. Jurel possesses the ability to bat explosively as well as build an innings.
Rajasthan Royals' spin bowler Ravi Bishnoi took 4 wickets in the last match with his excellent bowling. Bishnoi can give Mumbai Indians' batsmen a headache with his turning deliveries. Along with taking wickets, Bishnoi can also control the run flow in the middle overs at RR's home ground. He is at the top of the list of highest wicket-takers this season with 5 wickets in 2 matches. Currently, Bishnoi holds the Purple Cap for this season.
Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jofra Archer has made his mark in the 2 matches played so far. Archer's bowling has shown good pace along with good line and length, which can test Mumbai Indians' batsmen right at the start. Against Gujarat Titans, Archer played a crucial role in Rajasthan Royals' victory by conceding only 4 runs in the 19th over of the innings.
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