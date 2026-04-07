RR vs MI: 5 RR players, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, pose biggest threat today

RR vs MI: In the 13th match of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians today, Tuesday, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan has won both matches played so far this season. On the other hand, MI faced defeat in their last match. Mumbai has world-class batsmen and bowlers, but in this match, there are 5 players, including Rajasthan's star young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who can prove to be a big threat to MI.