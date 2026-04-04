CSK vs PBKS: Priyansh Arya becomes Player of the Match after just 11 balls

This 24-year-old left-handed opening batsman had surprised everyone with his stellar performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). As a result, he was bought for about 13 times his base price (30 lakh rupees). Priyansh is known for his explosive batting and quick scoring as soon as he comes to the crease. He then caught everyone's attention by scoring 102 runs (10 sixes) in just 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Priyansh practices for two sessions a day, and the result of this is visible on the field today, as Punjab achieved victory against Chennai with 8 balls to spare.