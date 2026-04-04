CSK vs PBKS: Priyansh Arya becomes Player of the Match after just 11 balls

Priyansh Arya (Photo – ESPN)
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Records are made and broken on the cricket field, but what Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya did has surprised everyone. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, Priyansh played just 11 balls and bagged the 'Player of the Match' title. This has happened only for the second time in IPL history.
Punjab Kings were given a big target of 210 runs to win. Priyansh Arya came to the crease and smashed 39 runs in just 11 balls. In this short but explosive innings, he hit 3 fours and 4 sixes. His strike rate was 354.55, which completely turned the tide of the match in Punjab's favour.
In the 19-year history of the IPL, this is only the second time that a player has won the 'Player of the Match' award by playing such a short number of balls, without taking any wickets or making a significant contribution in the field. This happened previously in 2023 when Glenn Phillips made history by scoring 25 runs in 7 balls against Rajasthan Royals.
After Punjab's spectacular victory, captain Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh are being discussed everywhere. Punjab Kings have chased a 200+ score for a record 9th time. On this, Harbhajan Singh said, 'The opening partnership of Priyansh and Prabhsimran made the victory easy. Punjab has proved that they have come here only to win.' Shreyas Iyer, expressing his happiness, said, 'I was worried seeing the target of 210, but the start Priyansh gave was fantastic.'
24-year-old Priyansh Arya is a discovery from the Delhi Premier League. He was bought by Punjab for 3.8 crore last season and is proving to be a complete 'value for money' player. In a conversation with Harsha Bhogle after the match, Priyansh shared an interesting anecdote. He said, 'I come from a family where my parents and sister are all teachers. If I hadn't been a cricketer, I probably would have been a teacher too.'
This 24-year-old left-handed opening batsman had surprised everyone with his stellar performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). As a result, he was bought for about 13 times his base price (30 lakh rupees). Priyansh is known for his explosive batting and quick scoring as soon as he comes to the crease. He then caught everyone's attention by scoring 102 runs (10 sixes) in just 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Priyansh practices for two sessions a day, and the result of this is visible on the field today, as Punjab achieved victory against Chennai with 8 balls to spare.
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