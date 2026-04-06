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Dhoni's Fitness Test Before Match Against Delhi Capitals, Brevis's Return Also Confirmed

Dhoni and Brevis will undergo a fitness test before this important match. According to a report by The Indian Express, Dhoni will undergo a fitness test in the next one to two days. If he passes it, he may take the field against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium.

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Patrika Desk

Apr 06, 2026

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Former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo: IANS)

MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Fitness, CSK, IPL 2026: The journey of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been disappointing so far. The team has faced consecutive defeats in the first three matches. However, there is now some welcome news for CSK fans. Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and explosive batsman Dewald Brevis have both recovered from their injuries and are fit. They could join the team before Saturday's match against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Dhoni and Brevis will undergo fitness tests before this crucial match. According to a report by The Indian Express, Dhoni will undergo a fitness test in the next one or two days. If he passes, he could take the field against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium.

Dhoni Suffered Injury During Pre-Season Camp

Dhoni has not played a single match this season so far. He sustained a calf injury during the pre-season camp. The 44-year-old Dhoni did not travel with the team for away matches and was also not seen at Chepauk on the day of the home game against Punjab Kings. Despite this, he has been training regularly with the team. Due to protocol, he could not be present at the stadium on match day.

Before the Punjab Kings match, Dhoni had a long batting session at the B ground of MA Chidambaram Stadium. On the eve of the match, he batted on the practice pitches of the main stadium without any apparent discomfort. The franchise has given him ample time to recover fully rather than rushing him back. Now, there is a strong possibility of him playing in Saturday's match.

Brevis's Return Also on the Horizon

The return of Dewald Brevis is also a significant cause for optimism for CSK. The absence of this young batsman, who has immense potential to change the course of a game in the middle order, has been keenly felt in the last three matches. Brevis also sustained a side strain injury during the pre-season camp, due to which he has not been able to play a single match so far. He travelled with the team for both the Guwahati and Bengaluru matches but could not make it to the playing XI due to not being fully fit.

After the defeat against RCB, CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming said, "We hope they will be ready for the next match. We have five days now. We have taken precautions and hope these five days will be favourable for us. Their absence is hurting us significantly, so we are eagerly awaiting their return."

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Published on:

06 Apr 2026 02:05 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Dhoni's Fitness Test Before Match Against Delhi Capitals, Brevis's Return Also Confirmed

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