Dhoni's Fitness Test Before Match Against Delhi Capitals, Brevis's Return Also Confirmed

The return of Dewald Brevis is also a significant cause for optimism for CSK. The absence of this young batsman, who has immense potential to change the course of a game in the middle order, has been keenly felt in the last three matches. Brevis also sustained a side strain injury during the pre-season camp, due to which he has not been able to play a single match so far. He travelled with the team for both the Guwahati and Bengaluru matches but could not make it to the playing XI due to not being fully fit.