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KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs: Hyderabad Faces Tough Challenge

In their opening match, KKR faced a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), while Hyderabad was beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026: The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played today between three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams will be aiming for their first win of the season in this match to be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Both Teams Faced Defeat in Their First Match

KKR lost their first match to Mumbai Indians (MI), while Hyderabad was defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KKR appears stronger than Hyderabad on their home ground. Hyderabad is grappling with several issues. The team's biggest concern is their regular captain, Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury and is currently unavailable for the team.

Cummins' Absence is a Major Problem

Cummins' absence weakens Hyderabad's leadership as well as their bowling attack. This puts more pressure on the batsmen. SRH batsmen have no option but to score over 230 runs on a good batting wicket, and for this, the top three batsmen must perform. However, the team's top-order batsmen are also out of form.

Both of the team's openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, have not been in good form recently. Head and Abhishek also had a poor performance in the T20 World Cup. SRH is heavily reliant on the performance of these two batsmen. If these two falter again, SRH will face difficulties against KKR. South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is also a cause for concern for SRH. Klaasen is known for his explosive batting in the middle overs, but his form has not been up to his reputation for some time.

Captain Ishan Kishan is in Form

The good news for Hyderabad is that stand-in captain Ishan Kishan is in form. Kishan played a knock of 80 runs off 38 balls against RCB. The team will be expecting a similar performance from Kishan against KKR. However, Kishan will need support from other batsmen in the batting lineup. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Ishan Malinga, David Payne, and Nitish Kumar Reddy can make an impact against KKR. To defeat KKR on their home turf, SRH will need to put up a strong performance in their batting, bowling, and fielding.

KKR's Weak Bowling

The start to this season has been a bit shaky for KKR. A lack of depth in their bowling has become a major concern. The injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, along with the unavailability of Matheesha Pathirana and the limited role of Cameron Green, have weakened their bowling. However, even more concerning has been the performance of their spin duo (Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy). A total of 30 matches have been played between Hyderabad and KKR. KKR has won 19 of these matches, while SRH has won 10. One match ended in a tie.

Probable Playing 11 of Both Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga.

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Published on:

02 Apr 2026 11:44 am

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