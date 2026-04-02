KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs: Hyderabad Faces Tough Challenge

Both of the team's openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, have not been in good form recently. Head and Abhishek also had a poor performance in the T20 World Cup. SRH is heavily reliant on the performance of these two batsmen. If these two falter again, SRH will face difficulties against KKR. South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is also a cause for concern for SRH. Klaasen is known for his explosive batting in the middle overs, but his form has not been up to his reputation for some time.