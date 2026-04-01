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Players Who Have Played for the Most IPL Teams — One Changed Franchise 9 Times

In the IPL, there are some players who have represented 7 or more teams. Let's find out about those players who have played for 7 or more franchises in the IPL so far.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 01, 2026

IPL 2026

IPL Trophy. (Photo source: @IPL)

Indian Premier League 2026: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway. In every season, players are bid upon through an auction, and franchises assemble their squads according to their needs. In this process, several players have made a distinct mark in their careers by playing for different franchises. Some players have even represented 7 or more teams. Let's learn about those players who have played for 7 or more franchises in the IPL so far.

Aaron Finch:
The Australian batsman has played for a record 9 teams in his IPL career so far. Finch played for Rajasthan Royals in 2009/10, after which he appeared for Delhi Capitals in 2011 and 2012. In IPL 2013, Finch played 14 matches for Pune Warriors India, while in IPL 2014, he featured in 13 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2015, Finch joined the Mumbai Indians camp, where he played 3 matches. For the next two seasons, he played 13 matches each for Gujarat Lions. In 2018, Finch played for Punjab Kings, and in 2020, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In IPL 2022, he was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jaydev Unadkat:
This Indian fast bowler has played for 8 franchises in the IPL so far. Unadkat played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2009/10, 2011, and 2012, after which he joined Delhi Capitals for the next two seasons. In 2016, he played for KKR once again, but appeared in the playing eleven for only 1 match throughout the season. From 2018 to 2021, Unadkat was seen in the Rajasthan Royals jersey. After joining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, the fast bowler played for Lucknow Super Giants the following year. For the last three seasons, Unadkat has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Manish Pandey:
This right-handed batsman played 3 matches for Mumbai Indians in 2008, after which he appeared in the RCB jersey for the next two seasons. After playing for Pune Warriors India between 2011 and 2013, he played for KKR between 2014 and 2017. In 2019, Pandey joined Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played four seasons here and in 2022, joined Lucknow Super Giants, featuring in 6 matches. In IPL 2024 and 2025, this player played a total of 4 matches for KKR.

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Published on:

01 Apr 2026 10:44 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Players Who Have Played for the Most IPL Teams — One Changed Franchise 9 Times

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