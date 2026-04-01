Players Who Have Played for the Most IPL Teams — One Changed Franchise 9 Times

Jaydev Unadkat:

This Indian fast bowler has played for 8 franchises in the IPL so far. Unadkat played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2009/10, 2011, and 2012, after which he joined Delhi Capitals for the next two seasons. In 2016, he played for KKR once again, but appeared in the playing eleven for only 1 match throughout the season. From 2018 to 2021, Unadkat was seen in the Rajasthan Royals jersey. After joining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, the fast bowler played for Lucknow Super Giants the following year. For the last three seasons, Unadkat has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.