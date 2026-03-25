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India's Fastest Bowler Umran Malik Fit for IPL 2026, Could Be a Boon for KKR

Umran Malik fit for IPL 2026: India's fastest bowler, Umran Malik, is fully fit ahead of IPL 2026. If he performs well for KKR this season, the doors to an Indian team comeback could also open for him.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

Umran Malik fit for IPL 2026

Indian fast bowler Umran Malik. (Photo source: IANS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are facing difficulties with their fast bowlers ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), have received good news. Umran, the Indian pacer who bowls the fastest ball in IPL history and international cricket, has fully recovered. He could prove to be a boon for KKR this season. If he succeeds in the tournament, the doors to the Indian team could also open for him.

Spent Most of the Time at the Centre of Excellence

It is worth noting that Umran Malik, the Indian pacer who bowls the fastest ball in the IPL at 157 kmph, has had a career plagued by injuries, due to which he has had to spend most of his time off the field rather than playing. The formidable bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has spent most of his time over the last two years recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Now, he is set to lead the fast bowling attack in IPL 2026.

Fully Fit to Participate in IPL 2026

Umran Malik made his IPL debut in 2021 and was part of SRH for 4 seasons, where he took 29 wickets in 26 matches. However, he only managed to play a full season in 2022. Despite being bought by KKR for ₹75 lakh, Umran spent the entire last season on the bench, primarily due to injury. The injury took several months to heal, and he is now fully fit to participate in the IPL.

These KKR Fast Bowlers Are Injured

It is known that like other teams, KKR is also facing difficulties with fast bowler injuries. Harshit Rana is out for most matches due to a recent knee surgery. Mustafizur Rahman still needs to undergo a fitness test before he can get an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket. He will only be able to join the team by mid-April. Akash Deep is out due to a back injury.

Umran Was Last Seen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Umran Malik was last seen playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Umran told The Telegraph, "I have to go according to the game plan and do what the coach (Abhishek Nayar) and captain (Ajinkya Rahane) say. Speed is my weapon, which I will definitely use. But, along with that, I also have to focus on other aspects, like variations."

These Fast Bowlers Are Currently Available for KKR

KKR's fast bowling department currently includes Blessing Muzarabani, Umran Malik, and Vaibhav Arora, while Kartik Tyagi is likely to be a backup. He has promised to reduce his pace slightly this year, which means the chances of him getting re-injured could be significantly lower. Therefore, a good season will bring Malik back into contention for a return to the T20I team.

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Published on:

25 Mar 2026 02:25 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / India's Fastest Bowler Umran Malik Fit for IPL 2026, Could Be a Boon for KKR

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