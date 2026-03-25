India's Fastest Bowler Umran Malik Fit for IPL 2026, Could Be a Boon for KKR

It is worth noting that Umran Malik, the Indian pacer who bowls the fastest ball in the IPL at 157 kmph, has had a career plagued by injuries, due to which he has had to spend most of his time off the field rather than playing. The formidable bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has spent most of his time over the last two years recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Now, he is set to lead the fast bowling attack in IPL 2026.