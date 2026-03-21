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India to Play T20 Series Against Ireland After IPL, BCCI Announces Schedule; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Debut

India vs Ireland T20I Series Schedule: The BCCI has announced the dates and venues for the India vs Ireland T20 series after the IPL 2026. India, the champions of the T20 World Cup 2026, will play two matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

2 min read

Bharat

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Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Mar 21, 2026

India vs Ireland T20I series Schedule

Indian team (Photo source: IANS)

India vs Ireland T20I Series Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the India vs Ireland T20 International Series after the IPL 2026. After becoming the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav's team will play two T20 matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The board confirmed the time and venue along with the match dates on Friday. Considering the large number of Indian fans, both matches will start at 7:30 PM Indian time.

Matches to be played in the historic city of Belfast

These two T20I matches will be played in the historic city of Belfast. This series will be India's first T20 series after the T20 World Cup and IPL 2026. After the Indian Premier League, Team India will host a home series against Afghanistan, which will include one Test match and three One Day Internationals.

Cricket Ireland will benefit

It is worth noting that there was no prior schedule for India to play Ireland. The team was scheduled to tour England from July 1. Therefore, BCCI and Cricket Ireland have organised a short tour to boost Ireland's revenue. India is the team that draws the most spectators in cricket, so opposing teams benefit the most from playing against the Indian team. India and Ireland last played each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi could debut

Young explosive opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi may get an opportunity on the Ireland tour, as he will turn 15 by then, and according to BCCI rules, the doors will open for his entry into the senior national team. If Vaibhav is selected in the squad, his debut is also certain.

India vs Ireland T20 International Record

Winning TeamMargin of VictoryVenueDate
India8 wicketsNew York5 Jun 2024
India33 runsDublin (Malahide)20 Aug 2023
India2 runsDublin (Malahide)18 Aug 2023
India4 runsDublin (Malahide)28 Jun 2022
India7 wicketsDublin (Malahide)26 Jun 2022
India143 runsDublin (Malahide)29 Jun 2018
India76 runsDublin (Malahide)27 Jun 2018
India8 wicketsNottingham10 Jun 2009
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Published on:

21 Mar 2026 12:56 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / India to Play T20 Series Against Ireland After IPL, BCCI Announces Schedule; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Debut

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