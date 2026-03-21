India to Play T20 Series Against Ireland After IPL, BCCI Announces Schedule; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Debut

India vs Ireland T20I Series Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the India vs Ireland T20 International Series after the IPL 2026. After becoming the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav's team will play two T20 matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The board confirmed the time and venue along with the match dates on Friday. Considering the large number of Indian fans, both matches will start at 7:30 PM Indian time.