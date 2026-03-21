India to Play T20 Series Against Ireland After IPL, BCCI Announces Schedule; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Debut

Indian team (Photo source: IANS)
India vs Ireland T20I Series Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the India vs Ireland T20 International Series after the IPL 2026. After becoming the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav's team will play two T20 matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The board confirmed the time and venue along with the match dates on Friday. Considering the large number of Indian fans, both matches will start at 7:30 PM Indian time.
These two T20I matches will be played in the historic city of Belfast. This series will be India's first T20 series after the T20 World Cup and IPL 2026. After the Indian Premier League, Team India will host a home series against Afghanistan, which will include one Test match and three One Day Internationals.
It is worth noting that there was no prior schedule for India to play Ireland. The team was scheduled to tour England from July 1. Therefore, BCCI and Cricket Ireland have organised a short tour to boost Ireland's revenue. India is the team that draws the most spectators in cricket, so opposing teams benefit the most from playing against the Indian team. India and Ireland last played each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.
Young explosive opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi may get an opportunity on the Ireland tour, as he will turn 15 by then, and according to BCCI rules, the doors will open for his entry into the senior national team. If Vaibhav is selected in the squad, his debut is also certain.
|Winning Team
|Margin of Victory
|Venue
|Date
|India
|8 wickets
|New York
|5 Jun 2024
|India
|33 runs
|Dublin (Malahide)
|20 Aug 2023
|India
|2 runs
|Dublin (Malahide)
|18 Aug 2023
|India
|4 runs
|Dublin (Malahide)
|28 Jun 2022
|India
|7 wickets
|Dublin (Malahide)
|26 Jun 2022
|India
|143 runs
|Dublin (Malahide)
|29 Jun 2018
|India
|76 runs
|Dublin (Malahide)
|27 Jun 2018
|India
|8 wickets
|Nottingham
|10 Jun 2009
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