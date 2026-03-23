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IPL: Top 5 Batsmen Dismissed Most Often on Duck, Two Indians in the List

In the IPL, Glenn Maxwell holds the record for the most ducks. Rohit Sharma is also on this list. Let's look at the 5 batsmen who have been dismissed for zero the most times.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 23, 2026

IPL 2025

Record for the most dismissals on a duck in IPL history (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

Most Ducks in IPL: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 28. Meanwhile, we bring you interesting records from IPL history. Glenn Maxwell holds the record for being dismissed on a duck the most times in the IPL. Rohit Sharma is also on this list. Let us tell you the names of the 5 batsmen who have been out for zero the most times.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell holds the record for being dismissed on a duck the most times in the history of the IPL. Maxwell, famous for hitting fours and sixes in the Indian Premier League, has returned to the pavilion without scoring a single run 19 times in 141 matches so far.

Dinesh Karthik: Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik is jointly second on the list of batsmen dismissed on a duck the most times in the IPL. Karthik has been out for zero 18 times in the 257 matches he has played in this league. Karthik has scored a total of 4,842 runs in his IPL career, playing at a strike rate of 135.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful captains in the IPL, is jointly the second batsman to be dismissed for zero the most times in this league. Like Karthik, Rohit has also been out on a duck 18 times in the Indian Premier League so far.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine, who has thoroughly entertained fans with his explosive batting in the Indian Premier League, has been dismissed on a duck 17 times in this league. Narine has played a total of 189 matches in the IPL so far, during which he has scored 1,780 runs at a strike rate of 166, including one century and 7 half-centuries.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan, who troubles opposition batsmen with his spinning deliveries, has been dismissed on a duck 16 times in the IPL. In 136 matches, Rashid has scored 585 runs in this league at a strike rate of 160. Piyush Chawla has also returned to the pavilion without scoring a run 16 times in the IPL.

Mandeep Singh: Mandeep Singh, who has been a part of several big teams in the IPL, has returned to the pavilion after scoring zero 15 times in the 111 matches he has played in this league. He has scored 1,706 runs in the 111 matches he has played in his IPL career at a strike rate of 122.

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Published on:

23 Mar 2026 03:37 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL: Top 5 Batsmen Dismissed Most Often on Duck, Two Indians in the List

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