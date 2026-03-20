KKR boost as injured T20 World Cup pacer declared fit

The team will depart for Mumbai on March 25, where their first match will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29. Following this, they will play three consecutive home matches at their home ground, Eden Gardens: against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 6, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 9. Since his debut in 2022, Pathirana has played 32 matches for Chennai Super Kings, taking 47 wickets. Pathirana is known for his unique bowling action and excellent performances in the death overs.