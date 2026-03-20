20 March 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

KKR boost as injured T20 World Cup pacer declared fit

Harshit Rana was injured in the T20 World Cup 2026 and has not recovered yet. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman is not part of the team this season. In such a situation, the fitness of Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is very important for the team.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 20, 2026

KKR set to chase fourth title (Photo: IANS)

Matheesha Pathirana Fitness, IPL 2026: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 28. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appear quite strong on paper this time. The team boasts a formidable batting lineup, but fast bowling could become a cause for concern for KKR.

Fast Bowling a Concern for KKR

After the IPL 2026 mini-auctions, KKR's bowling attack looked formidable. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Bangladesh, Indian star bowler Harshit Rana, and Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana were the team's main fast bowlers. However, with only a week left for the IPL to begin, these bowlers are unavailable.

Harshit Rana was injured during the T20 World Cup 2026 and has not yet recovered. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman is not part of the team this season. In such a scenario, the fitness of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is extremely crucial for the team.

Pathirana Fit, SLC Grants NOC

Pathirana, who was acquired for ₹18 crore, had sustained an injury during the T20 World Cup 2026. He is recovering from a calf injury that he picked up during a match against Australia. However, good news has now arrived for KKR. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Matheesha Pathirana is fully fit and has been granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the board to play in the IPL.

SLC Secretary, Saman Bandula Dissanayake, speaking to news agency PTI, stated, "The fast bowler has completed his rehabilitation and has received the necessary clearance to play. We do not have further details at this moment. His match fitness will now be assessed by the franchise." However, it is not yet clear when Pathirana will join the KKR squad.

When KKR Plays Its First Match

The team will depart for Mumbai on March 25, where their first match will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29. Following this, they will play three consecutive home matches at their home ground, Eden Gardens: against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 6, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 9. Since his debut in 2022, Pathirana has played 32 matches for Chennai Super Kings, taking 47 wickets. Pathirana is known for his unique bowling action and excellent performances in the death overs.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

IPL 2026

Published on:

20 Mar 2026 12:26 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / KKR boost as injured T20 World Cup pacer declared fit

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

IPL 2026: Player Injury List Grows, 14 Players Affected, 4 Ruled Out

Injured players list of IPL 2026
Cricket News

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Hit by Injury Blow, Star Pacer Out of Opener

PBKS eye in IPL 2026 Auction
Cricket News

Top 5 Slowest Centurions in IPL History: All-Indian List Featuring Virat Kohli and Other Stars

IPL 2026
Cricket News

BCCI Planning Top Salary for This Star, Not Rohit or Kohli?

Team India
Cricket News

Shane Warne Holds Record for Most Wins as Captain in a Single Indian Premier League Season

IPL 2026, Most wins in IPL season, Shane Warne Record, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Rajasthan Royals 2008, IPL Captaincy Records, Cricket News Hindi, MS Dhoni Retirement, Sanju Samson CSK. latest cricket news, csk,mi,rajasthan royals,shane warne,ipl 2026 update
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.