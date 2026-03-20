IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Hit by Injury Blow, Star Pacer Out of Opener

Lockie Ferguson further added, "It's always a pleasure to play for New Zealand. I really enjoyed my time with this team in India once again, but it was unfortunate that I got injured at the start of the season. I really wanted to play cricket in my country, and it's a matter of pride for me to get the opportunity to play in front of my home crowd. Sometimes the hardest thing is choosing when to rest. That's why choosing this time, which feels quite right, considering my wife was looking after the baby when I was in the World Cup. So, I'm really looking forward to spending some time at home and then making a comeback to cricket."