Chahal Only Bowler with 200 IPL Wickets, Trio Eyes History

Apart from Chahal, no other bowler has managed to take 200 wickets in the IPL so far. However, three bowlers have a great chance to achieve this feat this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the top of the list for most wickets in the IPL. Bhuvi has taken 198 wickets in 190 matches at an excellent average of 27.33. With just two more wickets, he will complete 200 wickets in the IPL.