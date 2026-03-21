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Chahal Only Bowler with 200 IPL Wickets, Trio Eyes History

In the entire history of the IPL, only one bowler has touched the historic milestone of 200 wickets. This is none other than Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 21, 2026

Harshit Rana

The highest wicket-taker in the IPL (Photo: IPL)”

Most Wickets in Indian Premier League: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is not far away. The 19th season is set to commence on March 28. All teams are eager to enter the field with full preparation. While batsmen usually dominate the IPL, there are some bowlers whose lethal bowling has repeatedly troubled and broken the back of these big batsmen.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Only Bowler to Take 200 Wickets in IPL

The special thing is that in the entire history of the IPL, there has been only one bowler who has touched the historic milestone of 200 wickets. This is none other than Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has taken 221 wickets in 172 innings across 174 matches played so far, at an excellent average of 22.76. His economy during this period has been 7.96.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has a Big Opportunity

Apart from Chahal, no other bowler has managed to take 200 wickets in the IPL so far. However, three bowlers have a great chance to achieve this feat this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the top of the list for most wickets in the IPL. Bhuvi has taken 198 wickets in 190 matches at an excellent average of 27.33. With just two more wickets, he will complete 200 wickets in the IPL.

Top Wicket-Takers in IPL:

  • Yuzvendra Chahal: 200+ wickets
  • Dwayne Bravo: 183 wickets
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 180+ wickets
  • Sunil Narine: 190+ wickets
  • Piyush Chawla: 190+ wickets

Sunil Narine is in Third Place

In this list, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) star spinner Sunil Narine is in third place. Narine has taken 192 wickets in 189 matches and 187 innings at an average of 25.63. His economy during this period has been 6.79. Narine also has a great opportunity to achieve this milestone this season.

Bumrah Has a Chance to Take 200 Wickets

After Narine, the names of Indian spinners Piyush Chawla and Ravichandran Ashwin come next. However, both these players are no longer part of the IPL. In this list, Mumbai Indians' (MI) fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's name appears at the sixth position. Bumrah has taken 183 wickets in 145 matches at an impressive average of 22.02. All three of these bowlers can complete their double century of wickets in the IPL this time.

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Published on:

21 Mar 2026 04:03 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Chahal Only Bowler with 200 IPL Wickets, Trio Eyes History

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