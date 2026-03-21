Aarya Desai Creates T20 History with Sixes Barrage, Breaks Chris Gayle's Mega Record Before Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Speaking about Aarya Desai, Patel said, "He was previously part of the KKR team in the IPL and is a very promising player. He scored over 500 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season. He also performed well in both white-ball tournaments. Last time, he was included in the Duleep Trophy team and was also selected for India's Under-23 team for the Emerging Players Tournament. Overall, we are expecting a bright future for him."