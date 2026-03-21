Aarya Desai Creates T20 History with Sixes Barrage, Breaks Chris Gayle's Mega Record Before Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Cricketer Arya Desai. (Photo source: IANS)
Aarya Desai breaks Chris Gayle record: Gujarat's Aarya Desai has created history in T20 cricket. He played a blistering innings of 193 runs in just 81 balls in the Surat Cricket T20 League. This tournament is recognised by the Gujarat Cricket Association. Aarya's innings is the highest individual score in T20 cricket. He has broken the record of West Indies great Chris Gayle. It is known that recently, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had also expressed his desire to break Chris Gayle's record in IPL 2026. However, before him, Aarya has shattered this record.
The stellar performance by 22-year-old Aarya Desai has created a stir on social media. Several local handles and the official 'Instagram' handle of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have called it the biggest score in a T20 match to date. GCA Secretary Anil Patel confirmed this to IANS. It is known that this record was previously held by Chris Gayle, who scored an unbeaten 175 in the IPL. Meanwhile, in T20 Internationals, Aaron Finch had played an innings of 172 runs.
Aarya Desai, who has represented Gujarat in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, has greatly impressed everyone with his batting in the Surat Cricket T20 League. He hit 21 fours and 14 sixes during his blistering innings. This is the sixth edition of the league, and it features top potential players from across the state in all age groups from every district.
Aarya Desai is a former player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and regularly participates in National Cricket Academy camps. At the state level, he is known for his consistent performances with consistency, class, and confidence. GCA Secretary Anil Patel spoke about Aarya Desai's journey as a cricketer so far.
Anil Patel told IANS over the phone, "I haven't seen anyone hit the ball like this, the way Aarya did. This innings came in a tournament recognised by the Surat District Cricket Association and the Gujarat Cricket Association. All potential players from 11 districts of Gujarat Cricket Association are participating in this tournament." He added that this is the sixth season of the tournament.
Speaking about Aarya Desai, Patel said, "He was previously part of the KKR team in the IPL and is a very promising player. He scored over 500 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season. He also performed well in both white-ball tournaments. Last time, he was included in the Duleep Trophy team and was also selected for India's Under-23 team for the Emerging Players Tournament. Overall, we are expecting a bright future for him."
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