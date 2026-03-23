23 March 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

KKR signs Vidarbha pacer Saurabh Dubey as replacement for injured Akash Deep for IPL 2026

Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep replacement: KKR have made another change to their squad in the final few days. After fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026, Vidarbha's fast bowler Saurabh Dubey has been included in the team.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 23, 2026

Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders team. (Photo Source: IANS)

Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep replacement: Just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a change to their squad. Fast bowler Akash Deep has been ruled out of the entire IPL season due to injury. According to reports, KKR has included 28-year-old left-arm fast bowler Saurabh Dubey from Vidarbha in their team as his replacement. This bowler was previously part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but could not make his debut with that team. It is expected that Saurabh will make his IPL debut this season.

Saurabh is adept at swinging the ball both ways

According to a Cricbuzz report, Subroto Banerjee, a national selector and someone who has closely watched Saurabh in Nagpur, said that Dubey is a very talented left-arm fast bowler. I remember when he went on a tour to Sri Lanka as part of the emerging team under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. He gets extra bounce from the wicket and can swing the ball both ways. This is a good decision by the Knight Riders management.

Uncertainty over Matheesha Pathirana's availability

KKR had called up Blessing Muzarabani from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after their main bowler Harshit Rana was ruled out of the entire tournament following knee surgery. Meanwhile, their fast bowling attack remains weakened, as there is no clarity on Matheesha Pathirana's availability. It is being said that he might miss some of the initial matches.

Will Cameron Green be able to bowl?

Not only this, but there is also doubt whether Cameron Green will be able to bowl or not. Umran Malik keeps getting injured and cannot be fully relied upon. KKR will have to look for some more fast bowling options.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Tejaswi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

IPL 2026

Published on:

23 Mar 2026 08:30 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / KKR signs Vidarbha pacer Saurabh Dubey as replacement for injured Akash Deep for IPL 2026

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

Chahal Only Bowler with 200 IPL Wickets, Trio Eyes History

Harshit Rana
Cricket News

India to Play T20 Series Against Ireland After IPL, BCCI Announces Schedule; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Debut

India vs Ireland T20I series Schedule
Cricket News

Aarya Desai Creates T20 History with Sixes Barrage, Breaks Chris Gayle's Mega Record Before Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Aarya Desai broke Chris Gayle record
Cricket News

KKR boost as injured T20 World Cup pacer declared fit

Cricket News

IPL 2026: Player Injury List Grows, 14 Players Affected, 4 Ruled Out

Injured players list of IPL 2026
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.