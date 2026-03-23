KKR signs Vidarbha pacer Saurabh Dubey as replacement for injured Akash Deep for IPL 2026

Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep replacement: Just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a change to their squad. Fast bowler Akash Deep has been ruled out of the entire IPL season due to injury. According to reports, KKR has included 28-year-old left-arm fast bowler Saurabh Dubey from Vidarbha in their team as his replacement. This bowler was previously part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but could not make his debut with that team. It is expected that Saurabh will make his IPL debut this season.