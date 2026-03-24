Sri Lanka Cricket Approves Ishan Malinga for IPL 2026, Uncertainty Remains for Hasaranga and Pathirana

Travis Head and Pat Cummins celebrate after the dismissal of Ishan Malinga. (Photo source: IANS)
Sri Lanka Cricket has granted permission to Ishan Malinga to participate in IPL 2026, but there is no confirmation yet regarding the other three players – Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana. These three are still awaiting approval from the Sri Lankan board to play in the league, which begins on March 28. It is reported that Hasaranga and Pathirana did not participate in fitness tests, which could cause a delay in their arrival in India.
A report by Cricbuzz, quoting a Sunrisers team official, stated that 25-year-old right-arm fast bowler Ishan Malinga could join the team on Tuesday after receiving board approval. Malinga will arrive in Hyderabad with his fellow Sri Lankan player Kamindu Mendis, who has already received clearance from the Sri Lankan board.
The report had previously stated that Pathirana, an Rs 18 crore player for KKR, would miss some matches of the season. The franchise has decided to wait for his complete recovery instead of signing a replacement. Meanwhile, LSG has not yet received any information about their Rs 2 crore player, Hasaranga.
There is also no clarity yet regarding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fast bowler Thushara. Sri Lanka Cricket recently issued a statement saying that whether Nuwan Thushara would receive an NOC to play in the IPL would depend on the results of his physical performance test. Meanwhile, other Sri Lankan players participating in the IPL – Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka – have received permission to play.
In the meantime, Sunrisers officials have stated that the team's regular captain, Pat Cummins, will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It is expected that the rest of the team members will also have reached the city by then. SRH will face the host team and defending champions Royal Challengers in the opening match of the IPL on March 28 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise has also confirmed that acting captain Ishan Kishan will attend the captains' meeting in Mumbai on March 25.
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