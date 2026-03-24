Sri Lanka Cricket Approves Ishan Malinga for IPL 2026, Uncertainty Remains for Hasaranga and Pathirana

Sri Lanka Cricket has granted permission to Ishan Malinga to participate in IPL 2026, but there is no confirmation yet regarding the other three players – Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana. These three are still awaiting approval from the Sri Lankan board to play in the league, which begins on March 28. It is reported that Hasaranga and Pathirana did not participate in fitness tests, which could cause a delay in their arrival in India.