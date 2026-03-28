MS Dhoni Ruled Out of IPL 2026 for First Two Weeks Due to Injury

MS Dhoni (Image - IANS)
MS Dhoni ruled out: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. Before this, the five-time champions CSK have suffered a major setback. The team announced on Saturday, March 28, that former Indian captain MS Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation for a calf muscle strain, due to which he will miss the first two weeks of the season.
Missing the first two weeks of IPL 2026 means that the 44-year-old MS Dhoni could make a comeback on March 11 against Delhi Capitals or on April 14 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Currently, Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation to recover from his calf injury. This information was shared by Chennai Super Kings on their official X account via a tweet on Saturday morning.
In the absence of MS Dhoni, wicketkeeping responsibilities for Chennai Super Kings could be handed over to Sanju Samson, who is considered the former Indian captain's successor in the team. Samson was included in the team last December before the IPL 2026 auction. CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with Rajasthan Royals to bring him into their squad.
Even after retiring from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni is only seen playing in the IPL. In the last season, he played all 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings, in which he scored 196 runs at an average of 24.5 and a strike rate of 135.17. At the beginning of the season, when regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had to be ruled out of the tournament due to injury, it was Dhoni who took charge of the team.
The 2025 season was forgettable for Chennai Super Kings. They finished at the bottom of the points table with only four wins in 14 matches. Dhoni playing any match in this season will make him the oldest Indian player in IPL history. In this regard, he will break the record of former Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Pravin Tambe.
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