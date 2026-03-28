MS Dhoni Ruled Out of IPL 2026 for First Two Weeks Due to Injury

Even after retiring from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni is only seen playing in the IPL. In the last season, he played all 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings, in which he scored 196 runs at an average of 24.5 and a strike rate of 135.17. At the beginning of the season, when regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had to be ruled out of the tournament due to injury, it was Dhoni who took charge of the team.