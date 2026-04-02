LSG vs DC: Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant On Field After Loss; Video Goes Viral

Sanjiv Goenka IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have tasted their first defeat of the season in IPL 2026. The fifth match of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow at the Ekana Stadium. Team owner Sanjiv Goenka could not bear the pain of this defeat on their home ground and was seen getting angry at captain Rishabh Pant on the field as soon as the match ended. A video of this incident is going viral on social media, in which Goenka is seen speaking very sharply to captain Pant and the support staff. Fans are heavily criticising Goenka after watching this video and are recalling past controversies. Let's find out what happened between Goenka and Pant after this defeat and what clarification the team owner gave later.