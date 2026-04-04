IPL 2026 Record: Five-Time Champions CSK Set an Ignominious Mark

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions, faced Punjab Kings, who are in search of their maiden title, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday evening in IPL 2026. Punjab, with their exceptional batting prowess, defeated CSK by 5 wickets. Punjab Kings have proven to be the biggest threat to CSK, considered a strong IPL team. Punjab once again successfully chased a target of over 200 runs against CSK. This is not the first time Punjab has chased a target exceeding 200 runs against CSK. Punjab has defeated CSK by chasing a target of over 200 runs for the fifth time.