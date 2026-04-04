IPL 2026 Record: Five-Time Champions CSK Set an Ignominious Mark

Sanju Samson (Photo: IANS)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions, faced Punjab Kings, who are in search of their maiden title, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday evening in IPL 2026. Punjab, with their exceptional batting prowess, defeated CSK by 5 wickets. Punjab Kings have proven to be the biggest threat to CSK, considered a strong IPL team. Punjab once again successfully chased a target of over 200 runs against CSK. This is not the first time Punjab has chased a target exceeding 200 runs against CSK. Punjab has defeated CSK by chasing a target of over 200 runs for the fifth time.
CSK had scored 200 or more runs in 6 instances batting first against Punjab, but lost 5 of those matches. This is a unique record of losing a T20 cricket match despite scoring over 200 runs. The West Indies cricket team is in second place, having lost 4 matches after scoring over 200 runs.
In the match played on Friday, Punjab achieved their second-highest successful chase in IPL history. In IPL 2025, Punjab had successfully chased a target of 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, which remains the highest successful chase in IPL history. Punjab has now successfully chased targets of 200 or more runs 9 times. No other team in the IPL comes close to Punjab's record. The Australian cricket team is in second place, having achieved this feat 7 times in international cricket.
Looking at the match, Punjab chose to bowl after winning the toss. Batting first, CSK posted 209 runs for 5 wickets, thanks to a 73-run innings from Ayush Mhatre, who scored with the help of 6 fours and 5 sixes off 43 balls. Additionally, Shivam Dube scored 45 off 27 balls, and Sarfaraz Khan contributed 32 off 12 balls, including 1 six and 6 fours.
In pursuit of the target, Punjab scored 210 runs for 5 wickets in 18.4 overs to win the match by 5 wickets, driven by Priyansh's 39 off 11 balls, Prabhsimran's 43 off 34 balls, and captain Shreyas Iyer's 50 off 29 balls, which included 3 sixes and 4 fours.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
IPL 2026