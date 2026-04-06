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KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: Kolkata braces for storm alert with 60 kmph winds, will the match be washed out?

KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: A storm alert with rain has been issued for Kolkata today, April 6. During this time, strong winds are also forecast to blow at a speed of about 60 kilometers per hour. Will the KKR vs Punjab Kings match be cancelled due to rain? Let's take a look at the weather conditions in Kolkata.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 06, 2026

KKR vs PBKS Weather Report

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens covered with tarpaulin due to rain. (Photo source: X @RevSportzGlobal)

KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: The 12th match of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is scheduled to be played today, Monday, April 6, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting at 7:30 PM. While KKR will be looking for their first win, Punjab will aim to reach the top of the points table by winning this encounter. However, there is significant news regarding the weather in Kolkata. An alert has been issued for rain and thunderstorms during the match. Additionally, strong winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are also predicted.

Practice Session Almost Cancelled Due to Rain

It is worth noting that the weather has already impacted both teams. The practice session scheduled for Sunday, a day before the match, was almost entirely cancelled because the ground had to be covered due to continuous rain. KKR conducted an indoor practice, but it was a limited session with only a few players participating. This is not an ideal situation for preparation, especially when KKR has started their campaign with two consecutive losses.

Kolkata Weather Update

The threat of rain looms over Eden Gardens. According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather in Kolkata is expected to be unstable between April 6 and April 9 due to Kalbaishakhi storms. Thunderstorms with rain and strong winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are predicted, particularly in the evening.

Higher Chance of Rain Between 7 PM and 9 PM

The probability of rain between 7 PM and 8 PM during the match time is 40%, which is expected to increase to 50% in the next hour, and then gradually decrease during the night. The temperature is expected to be around 25 to 26 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels potentially reaching 70%. The sky will remain cloudy, which could make conditions slightly humid and challenging for the players.

Rain Forecast at Eden Gardens (April 6)

7 PM – 8 PM: 40% chance of rain

8 PM – 9 PM: 50% chance of rain

9 PM – 10 PM: 20% chance of rain

10 PM – 11 PM: 10% chance of rain

11 PM – 12 AM: 10% chance of rain

Country's Best Drainage System

If there is one factor that could work in favour of the match outcome in Kolkata, it is the drainage system at Eden Gardens, which is considered one of the best in the country. The ground can recover quickly even after heavy rain. The covers that cover the entire ground help protect the outfield from damage. If the rain starts early, there is a high possibility of the match being shortened. However, if the rain continues incessantly, there is a chance of the match being completely abandoned.

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Published on:

06 Apr 2026 12:11 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: Kolkata braces for storm alert with 60 kmph winds, will the match be washed out?

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