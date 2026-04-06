KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: Kolkata braces for storm alert with 60 kmph winds, will the match be washed out?

If there is one factor that could work in favour of the match outcome in Kolkata, it is the drainage system at Eden Gardens, which is considered one of the best in the country. The ground can recover quickly even after heavy rain. The covers that cover the entire ground help protect the outfield from damage. If the rain starts early, there is a high possibility of the match being shortened. However, if the rain continues incessantly, there is a chance of the match being completely abandoned.