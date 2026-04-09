DC vs GT: Axar Patel’s patience snaps after a narrow one-run defeat

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel. (Photo source: X/@IPL)
DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly missed out on a hat-trick of wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Wednesday night. In the 14th match of the season played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC suffered a close one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat, batting first after losing the toss, scored 210 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their stipulated overs. Delhi needed two runs off the last two balls, but David Miller did not take a single on one ball, and Kuldeep was run out on the next. Delhi's captain, Axar Patel, blamed his batsmen for this loss.
After the match, Axar Patel said, "Obviously, the way we are playing, I think both teams played excellent cricket. I think in such a close match, you can point fingers at anything. So, I think we played very well. During the chase, we could have played more sensibly. At the crucial moments when wickets fell, if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase even earlier."
Praising KL Rahul's batting, Axar said, "He played a very good innings. If you look at the way the powerplay was going, he maintained the momentum afterwards. Even when wickets were falling, he maintained the momentum from one end. He did not let the run-rate drop. So, I think it was very good batting. I think we are playing good cricket, and we will finish it in the next match."
DC had won their opening two matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by a margin of 6 wickets each. DC is currently in fourth place in the points table. On the other hand, GT had lost their opening two matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, after which GT finally opened its account with a win. The team has now moved up to the sixth position in the points table.
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