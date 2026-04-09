DC vs GT: Axar Patel’s patience snaps after a narrow one-run defeat

DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly missed out on a hat-trick of wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Wednesday night. In the 14th match of the season played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC suffered a close one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat, batting first after losing the toss, scored 210 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their stipulated overs. Delhi needed two runs off the last two balls, but David Miller did not take a single on one ball, and Kuldeep was run out on the next. Delhi's captain, Axar Patel, blamed his batsmen for this loss.