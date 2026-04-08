Hardik Pandya Slams Bowlers After MI's Second Consecutive Loss in RR vs MI Clash

When asked if the batting approach could have been better, he said, "I won't blame the batting for this loss. It was definitely the responsibility of the bowling unit. This is T20 cricket, it's always important to bowl the right balls. If you look at the 27 runs, it means we are talking about five good balls and five less sixes. If we had bowled the right balls, we would have stayed in the game. But, their openers put pressure on us in a few overs and took us out of the game. After that, we were trailing the entire time and fell short of the target."