Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch in IPL 2025 has seen significant changes. Previously known for its slow, low-bounce nature, modifications made before the IPL have resulted in a pitch offering assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The stadium’s shorter boundaries have led to a flurry of boundaries. Scores exceeding 200 have been recorded, alongside lower-scoring matches. A total of 93 matches have been played here in the IPL, with teams batting second winning 47 of them.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role In their previous match at this venue against RCB, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, restricting the home team to a mere 162 runs. RCB then comfortably chased down the target. The first innings saw the ball gripping the surface, causing difficulties for the Delhi batsmen. In contrast, RCB benefited from the dew in the second innings, making the run chase easier. With significant dew expected, the toss will be a critical factor.

Delhi Capitals Team Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripuranana Vijay, Samir Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadhav Mandal, Manvinder Singh L.