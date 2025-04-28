scriptDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium? | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

DC vs KKR Pitch Report: Delhi Capitals will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, 29 April, in IPL 2025. This crucial playoff match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Before the match, here’s the pitch report.

BharatApr 28, 2025 / 02:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Pitch Report
DC vs KKR Pitch Report: The IPL 2025 has reached a thrilling stage. As the league stage nears its end, the playoff picture will become clearer, promising fans exciting matches ahead. On Tuesday, 29 April, Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders. Having lost their previous match against MI, DC will strive for a win to maintain their position in the top 4 of the points table. KKR, on the other hand, cannot afford another loss, as it could eliminate them from the playoffs. Before this Delhi match, here’s the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report:

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch in IPL 2025 has seen significant changes. Previously known for its slow, low-bounce nature, modifications made before the IPL have resulted in a pitch offering assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The stadium’s shorter boundaries have led to a flurry of boundaries. Scores exceeding 200 have been recorded, alongside lower-scoring matches. A total of 93 matches have been played here in the IPL, with teams batting second winning 47 of them.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role

In their previous match at this venue against RCB, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, restricting the home team to a mere 162 runs. RCB then comfortably chased down the target. The first innings saw the ball gripping the surface, causing difficulties for the Delhi batsmen. In contrast, RCB benefited from the dew in the second innings, making the run chase easier. With significant dew expected, the toss will be a critical factor.

Delhi Capitals Team

Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripuranana Vijay, Samir Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadhav Mandal, Manvinder Singh L.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Lavnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh.

