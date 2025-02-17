Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

Following the announcement of the IPL 2025 schedule, the ticket booking process has become a hot topic. So, let’s find out how fans can easily book tickets for their favourite teams’ matches. All franchises sell tickets for their matches through their websites, and offline tickets are also available at the stadium. Additionally, IPL Match Tickets can be purchased through BookMyShow, Paytm, and Zomato Insider. Ticket sales are expected to begin in the last week of February or the first week of March, with online ticket sales expected to be similar to previous seasons. Furthermore, several franchises have already started pre-registrations for their matches.

Estimated Ticket Prices General Tickets: Approximately ₹800 – ₹1,500

Premium Tickets: ₹2,000 – ₹5,000

VIP and Executive Boxes: ₹6,000 – ₹20,000

Corporate Boxes: ₹25,000 – ₹50,000 How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets To book tickets for IPL 2025, you can visit the official IPL ticketing website or your preferred team’s website. There, you will need to create an account or log in. Then, select the match you wish to attend at the stadium. Choose your preferred seating category, complete the payment process, and receive your booking information via email or SMS.