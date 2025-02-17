scriptEasy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

BCCI announced the IPL 2025 schedule on Sunday. The tournament will commence on 22 March, culminating with the final match on 25 May at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 11:57 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Ticket Booking Process
The IPL 2025 season is set to begin on 22 March. This year, 74 matches will be played across 13 venues between 10 teams to determine the champion. The opening match will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR won their third title last season after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, while RCB are still awaiting their first IPL title. Both teams have been part of the Indian Premier League since 2008 and boast a strong fan base. The BCCI announced the IPL 2025 schedule on Sunday, leaving fans eager to purchase tickets for their favourite team’s matches.
Following the announcement of the IPL 2025 schedule, the ticket booking process has become a hot topic. So, let’s find out how fans can easily book tickets for their favourite teams’ matches. All franchises sell tickets for their matches through their websites, and offline tickets are also available at the stadium. Additionally, IPL Match Tickets can be purchased through BookMyShow, Paytm, and Zomato Insider. Ticket sales are expected to begin in the last week of February or the first week of March, with online ticket sales expected to be similar to previous seasons. Furthermore, several franchises have already started pre-registrations for their matches.

Estimated Ticket Prices

General Tickets: Approximately ₹800 – ₹1,500
Premium Tickets: ₹2,000 – ₹5,000
VIP and Executive Boxes: ₹6,000 – ₹20,000
Corporate Boxes: ₹25,000 – ₹50,000

How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

To book tickets for IPL 2025, you can visit the official IPL ticketing website or your preferred team’s website. There, you will need to create an account or log in. Then, select the match you wish to attend at the stadium. Choose your preferred seating category, complete the payment process, and receive your booking information via email or SMS.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

National News

Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

in 56 minutes

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

Special

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

in 2 hours

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

Cricket News

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

in 5 hours

Indore to Become ‘Mega District’, Direct Link to Delhi-Mumbai Planned

Special

Indore to Become ‘Mega District’, Direct Link to Delhi-Mumbai Planned

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

in 3 hours

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

Cricket News

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

4 days ago

Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat

Sports

Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat

6 days ago

Zaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity

Sports

Zaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity

6 days ago

Trending Sports News

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

क्रिकेट

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

in 5 hours

WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

खेल

WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

in 3 hours

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

क्रिकेट

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

4 days ago

Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat

खेल

Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat

6 days ago

Zaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity

खेल

Zaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.