Eng W vs Pak W Match Abandoned Due to Rain, Pakistan Misses Out on Maiden Victory

Eng W vs Pak W Match Highlights: Pakistani player celebrates after taking a wicket during the match. (Photo source: IANS)
England W vs Pakistan W Match Highlights: Matches scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 are being continuously affected by rain. The match played between Pakistan and England on Wednesday also concluded without a result due to rain. Due to the rain, Pakistan missed the opportunity to win its first match of the World Cup and had to settle for 1 point. Now, in the tournament's points table, Pakistan's team has one point after three losses and one no-result match in four games. Qualifying for the semi-finals from here is extremely difficult for them.
While chasing the revised target of 113 runs in 31 overs (under the Duckworth-Lewis method), Pakistan was strongly progressing towards victory at 34 runs without any loss in 6.4 overs when rain suddenly intervened. The umpires were forced to abandon the match. One point each was shared between the two teams. With this result, Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals have diminished. The Pakistan team has lost its previous three matches.
Earlier, Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, who decided to bowl after winning the toss, played a significant role in restricting England to 133 runs for 9 wickets in 31 overs with her lethal bowling. Sana took 4 wickets for 27 runs. She rattled England's top order.
The right-arm fast bowler Sana dismissed Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Tammy Beaumont. Sadia Iqbal also took 2 wickets for 16 runs. After 25 overs of England's innings, rain continued for three consecutive hours. After this, the match was reduced to 31 overs per team. Charlie Dean (33) and Emily Arlott (21) helped England reach 133.
While calculating the DLS, Pakistan was given a target of 113 runs in 31 overs. Pakistan was at 34 runs without any loss in 6.4 overs when the rain started. After a long wait, the umpires declared the match abandoned. This is the third abandoned match of the tournament.
