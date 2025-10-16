Eng W vs Pak W Match Abandoned Due to Rain, Pakistan Misses Out on Maiden Victory

England W vs Pakistan W Match Highlights: Matches scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 are being continuously affected by rain. The match played between Pakistan and England on Wednesday also concluded without a result due to rain. Due to the rain, Pakistan missed the opportunity to win its first match of the World Cup and had to settle for 1 point. Now, in the tournament's points table, Pakistan's team has one point after three losses and one no-result match in four games. Qualifying for the semi-finals from here is extremely difficult for them.