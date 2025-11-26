Gautam Gambhir Expresses Pain After Team India's Crushing Defeat, Says BCCI Will Decide My Future

Gautam Gambhir on BCCI: The Indian cricket team faced a crushing defeat by 408 runs against South Africa in the Test match played in Guwahati. This is the Indian team's biggest defeat in Test cricket in terms of runs. South Africa had set India a target of 549 runs to win, but the host team was all out for 140 runs. In this way, South Africa won the two-match Test series 2-0 against India. South Africa succeeded in defeating the Indian team on their home soil after 25 years. This is the Indian team's second whitewash on home soil after suffering a clean sweep from New Zealand. Questions have started to arise about head coach Gautam Gambhir after the disappointing performance of the Indian team in the home Test match.