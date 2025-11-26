Gautam Gambhir Expresses Pain After Team India's Crushing Defeat, Says BCCI Will Decide My Future

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (right) (Photo Credit: IANS)
Gautam Gambhir on BCCI: The Indian cricket team faced a crushing defeat by 408 runs against South Africa in the Test match played in Guwahati. This is the Indian team's biggest defeat in Test cricket in terms of runs. South Africa had set India a target of 549 runs to win, but the host team was all out for 140 runs. In this way, South Africa won the two-match Test series 2-0 against India. South Africa succeeded in defeating the Indian team on their home soil after 25 years. This is the Indian team's second whitewash on home soil after suffering a clean sweep from New Zealand. Questions have started to arise about head coach Gautam Gambhir after the disappointing performance of the Indian team in the home Test match.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir also appeared very disappointed with the poor performance of the Indian team. After suffering a clean sweep from South Africa, he said in a conversation with the media, "The BCCI will decide my future. I am the same person who delivered results for you in England and won the Champions Trophy."
However, during this, Indian team's head coach Gautam Gambhir accepted that the responsibility lies with everyone, and it starts with him. We have to play better. 95/1 to 122/7 score is not acceptable. You can neither blame anyone nor any shot, the mistake is everyone's. I have never blamed anyone personally and will not do so in the future.
Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach in July 2024, India has played a total of 18 Test matches. India has faced defeat in 10 of these matches. It is worth noting that Gautam Gambhir has been under fire for preferring all-rounders in the Indian team instead of specialist batsmen and bowlers.
