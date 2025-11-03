Grandmother of This Player Who Turned the Tide in World Cup Final Suffers Heart Attack, Father Conceals News

(Photo - EspnCricInfo)
The final of the Women's World Cup 2025 was not easy for India. Despite setting a strong target of 298 runs, the match seemed to be slipping into South Africa's grasp. The African captain, Laura Wolvaardt, was batting aggressively from one end. As soon as she completed her century off 98 balls, a hush fell over the Indian camp. The pressure on the scoreboard was mounting, and victory seemed distant. But then, Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur took a catch that turned the match on its head.
In the 42nd over of South Africa's innings, on the first ball from Deepti Sharma, Wolvaardt attempted a big shot but mistimed it slightly, and the ball went high in the air. Amanjot Kaur started running to her left and dived to catch the ball. During this, the ball slipped from Amanjot's hands not once, but twice. However, before it could hit the ground, she managed to secure it, thus ending Wolvaardt's century innings and solidifying India's hopes of winning the title. Whenever the Women's World Cup final is discussed, this catch will undoubtedly be mentioned.
While Amanjot was creating history on the field, she was unaware that her biggest inspiration, her 75-year-old grandmother, Bhagwanti Devi, was fighting for her life in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Her grandmother had a heart attack during the World Cup, but her father, Bhupinder Singh, kept this information from his daughter. He did not want Amanjot's focus to waver.
Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter and contractor by profession, told The Indian Express, "My mother, Bhagwanti, has been Amanjot's strength. When she used to play cricket with boys on the road and in the park of our Phase-5 house in Mohali, her grandmother would sit outside and watch her for hours. I would be at my carpentry shop in Balongi, but grandmother's blessings were always with Amanjot. Recently, she had a heart attack. We did not tell Amanjot. We have been in the hospital for the past few days. But winning the World Cup has come as a solace for us during this difficult time."
Amanjot initially started as a skater and a hockey player. But while playing cricket with neighbours in the streets of Mohali, her heart got attached to the sport. Amanjot spent most of her time playing cricket, so in 2016, a neighbour suggested to her father that he should send Amanjot to a professional academy for training. Following this, her father enrolled Amanjot in an academy, where she met her coach, Nagesh Gupta.
