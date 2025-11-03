Grandmother of This Player Who Turned the Tide in World Cup Final Suffers Heart Attack, Father Conceals News

Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter and contractor by profession, told The Indian Express, "My mother, Bhagwanti, has been Amanjot's strength. When she used to play cricket with boys on the road and in the park of our Phase-5 house in Mohali, her grandmother would sit outside and watch her for hours. I would be at my carpentry shop in Balongi, but grandmother's blessings were always with Amanjot. Recently, she had a heart attack. We did not tell Amanjot. We have been in the hospital for the past few days. But winning the World Cup has come as a solace for us during this difficult time."