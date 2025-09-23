Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

ICC Fines Entire Indian Women's Team for Slow Over-Rate

Team India Fined: The ICC has fined the Indian team for a slow over-rate in the third ODI against Australia. The fine was imposed on the Indian women's team on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the ICC.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Team India Fined
Indian women’s cricket team (Photo source: X@/BCCI)

Team India Fined: Australia won the three-match Women's ODI International series against India 2-1. The Kangaroos won the first match by eight wickets, while India levelled the series with a 102-run victory in the second match. However, Australia clinched the series with a 43-run win in the third and deciding match. On Tuesday, the ICC fined the Indian team 10% of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the third match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Captain Admits Offence

An ICC statement said that India bowled two overs short of the target within the allotted time. Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees GS Lakshmi imposed the fine. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (हरमनप्रीत कौर) accepted the penalty, thus negating the need for a formal hearing.

5% Fine for Each Over Short

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, penalties are imposed for slow over-rates. Players are fined 5% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time. The Indian team was two overs short, resulting in a 10% fine.

Women's World Cup Next for India

This was the final match for both teams before the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will begin their tournament on 30 September against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, while Australia will start their campaign the following day against neighbours New Zealand in Indore.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 02:36 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / ICC Fines Entire Indian Women's Team for Slow Over-Rate
