ICC Fines Entire Indian Women's Team for Slow Over-Rate

Team India Fined: Australia won the three-match Women's ODI International series against India 2-1. The Kangaroos won the first match by eight wickets, while India levelled the series with a 102-run victory in the second match. However, Australia clinched the series with a 43-run win in the third and deciding match. On Tuesday, the ICC fined the Indian team 10% of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the third match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.