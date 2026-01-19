19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

ICC issues January 21 ultimatum to Bangladesh; refusal to tour India means new team for T20 World Cup

ICC ultimatum to BCB: The ICC has ended the ongoing stalemate by issuing an ultimatum to the BCB until January 21. If they do not agree to come to India, then Scotland, the next highest-ranked team, will take their place.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

ICC ultimatum to BCB

Bangladesh cricket team. (Photo credit: IANS)

ICC ultimatum to BCB: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dealt a major blow to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which is refusing to play the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The ICC has given the BCB a final ultimatum of January 21 to end a deadlock of nearly three weeks. According to reports, the ICC has clearly stated that if Bangladesh insists on its demand, the global body will be forced to include Scotland, the next highest-ranked team, in the T20 World Cup in its place.

No Specific Threat to Any Visiting Team in India

In fact, a second meeting in Dhaka on Saturday saw no softening in the BCB's stance. It once again told ICC officials that due to security concerns and political sensitivities, Bangladesh wants to play the tournament only in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the ICC reiterated that there will be no change to the schedule announced months ago and that there is no specific threat to any visiting team in India.

No Room for Change!

A report by ESPNcricinfo now states that with only three weeks left for the tournament to begin, the ICC's patience has run out. Bangladesh is scheduled to play its first match against West Indies in Kolkata on February 7. Following this, it has two more matches at Eden Gardens and its final group stage match in Mumbai. Considering the logistical and commercial issues, the ICC sees no scope for a late change, especially when there is no security threat in India.

All Bangladesh Proposals Rejected

One of the BCB's latest proposals was to swap groups with Ireland so that Bangladesh could play all its matches in Sri Lanka, but this too was rejected. Cricket Ireland confirmed that it has received firm assurances from the ICC that there will be no changes to its schedule.

'No Direct Risk'

It is worth noting that an independent security assessment shared with all 20 teams classified the overall threat level in India as medium to high, similar to previous global events. However, no direct risk to Bangladesh was identified. The ICC has stated this repeatedly, yet the BCB, with the support of the Bangladesh government, remains firm on its stance. It remains to be seen whether Bangladesh softens its position or if Scotland takes its place.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 01:15 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / ICC issues January 21 ultimatum to Bangladesh; refusal to tour India means new team for T20 World Cup

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Virat Kohli Creates History Again, Shatters Multiple Records in One Go Along with Sachin Tendulkar's Milestone

Virat kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record
Cricket News

India Qualifies for Super-6 with Second Consecutive Win in U19 World Cup, Check Other Teams' Standings

U19 World Cup Points Table Update
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is Batting Friendly, High-Scoring Match Expected

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report
Cricket News

PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

u19 world cup pakistan u19 vs england u19 ali raza got run out in a bizarre way
Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, participate in Bhasma Aarti

Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.