ICC Women's ODI Ranking: Explosive Indian Batter Reclaims Top Spot

ICC Women Ranking: Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings after a stellar half-century against Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series played in New Chandigarh on Sunday.
The stylish left-handed opener scored 58 runs off 63 balls, including six fours and two sixes, surpassing England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to regain a position she first achieved in January 2019 and most recently in July this year. This marks her fourth stint at the top of the rankings.
Australia's eight-wicket victory also saw a significant shake-up in their players' rankings. Left-handed batter Beth Mooney's unbeaten 77 off 74 balls propelled her three places up to fifth position. Annabel Sutherland's unbeaten 54 moved her four places up to a joint 25th position, tying her with opener Phoebe Litchfield, who climbed 13 spots to Player of the Match with an 88 off 80 balls.
Besides Mandhana, other Indian batters who benefited in the latest weekly update include Richa Ghosh, who moved up to 36th from 39th after her 25-run knock. Opener Pritika Rawal climbed four places to 42nd after scoring 64 runs off 96 balls. Harleen Deol jumped five places to 43rd following her 54-run innings off 57 balls.
In the bowling rankings, Australia's Kim Garth and Alana King moved up to fourth and fifth positions respectively, while Sutherland climbed two places to 21st. All three took one wicket each. India's Sneha Rana rose five places to 16th.