ICC Women's ODI Ranking: Explosive Indian Batter Reclaims Top Spot

Australia's eight-wicket victory also saw a significant shake-up in their players' rankings. Left-handed batter Beth Mooney's unbeaten 77 off 74 balls propelled her three places up to fifth position. Annabel Sutherland's unbeaten 54 moved her four places up to a joint 25th position, tying her with opener Phoebe Litchfield, who climbed 13 spots to Player of the Match with an 88 off 80 balls.