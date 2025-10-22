IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil the Party in Adelaide Like Perth? Know the Weather Forecast

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Australia and India are set to face each other in a crucial second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025. After a seven-wicket loss to Australia in the rain-affected first match in Perth, the visiting team is now trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will be aiming to make a comeback in the series. The Adelaide ground is expected to offer more assistance to batsmen, suggesting a close contest between the two teams. The biggest question remains: will rain play a villain here, just like in Perth? Let's first bring you the weather update for Adelaide.