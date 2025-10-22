Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil the Party in Adelaide Like Perth? Know the Weather Forecast

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: The second ODI between Australia and India is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. Could rain become the villain in Adelaide, just like it did in Perth? Let's find out about the weather in Adelaide.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report

Adelaide Oval ground. (Photo source: video screenshot)

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Australia and India are set to face each other in a crucial second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025. After a seven-wicket loss to Australia in the rain-affected first match in Perth, the visiting team is now trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will be aiming to make a comeback in the series. The Adelaide ground is expected to offer more assistance to batsmen, suggesting a close contest between the two teams. The biggest question remains: will rain play a villain here, just like in Perth? Let's first bring you the weather update for Adelaide.

Adelaide Weather Update

Regarding the weather in Adelaide, there has been intermittent and significant rainfall throughout the week. Consequently, ultraviolet lights are being used to dry the pitch before the match. According to the weather forecast for the match day, the weather will be largely dry during the day with negligible chances of rain. However, overcast conditions and strong winds might bring swing into play at the start of the innings. This means that rain will not disrupt the match, and cricket fans can enjoy the entire game.

Indian Team

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel.

Australian Team

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 03:48 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil the Party in Adelaide Like Perth? Know the Weather Forecast

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Rohit Sharma poised to make history in Adelaide ODI, needs just two runs for major record

Rohit Sharma ODI Record
Cricket News

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report
Cricket News

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Indian team receive a grand welcome in Adelaide for the second ODI

India vs Australia 2nd ODI
Cricket News

India A squad announced for red-ball series against South Africa A, captain Rishabh Pant to make comeback

India A squad announced
Cricket News

Will Pakistan be eliminated from the World Cup today, or will they secure their first win?

PAK W vs SA W
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.