IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil the Party in Adelaide Like Perth? Know the Weather Forecast

Adelaide Oval ground. (Photo source: video screenshot)
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Australia and India are set to face each other in a crucial second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025. After a seven-wicket loss to Australia in the rain-affected first match in Perth, the visiting team is now trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will be aiming to make a comeback in the series. The Adelaide ground is expected to offer more assistance to batsmen, suggesting a close contest between the two teams. The biggest question remains: will rain play a villain here, just like in Perth? Let's first bring you the weather update for Adelaide.
Regarding the weather in Adelaide, there has been intermittent and significant rainfall throughout the week. Consequently, ultraviolet lights are being used to dry the pitch before the match. According to the weather forecast for the match day, the weather will be largely dry during the day with negligible chances of rain. However, overcast conditions and strong winds might bring swing into play at the start of the innings. This means that rain will not disrupt the match, and cricket fans can enjoy the entire game.
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel.
Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett.
