IND vs AUS: Will Virat, Rohit, and these players play their final BGT in Australia?

Captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s last Border Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil may be.

New DelhiNov 21, 2024 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: The five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between Australia and India is about to start tomorrow. The first match of the series will be played at Perth from November 22-27. To stay in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Indian team will have to win most of the matches in this series. Therefore, there will be a huge responsibility on the senior players.
There have been several changes in the Indian team recently, with young players swiftly making their mark in the Test side and performing admirably. As a result, this Australian tour could mark the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy for many of the senior players. Captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may all be playing their final BGT on Australian soil.
All these senior players are more than 35 years old. Kohli is currently 36 years old. Meanwhile, Rohit is 37, Ashwin 38, and Jadeja 35 years old. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is played once in India and once in Australia. In such a situation, this series will return to Australia in about three to four years. Considering the age of these players, it can be estimated that by the time the next Australian tour comes, all of them will be around 40 years old and will have taken retirement.
Apart from these legends, former captain Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammad Shami are also more than 35 years old. These three legends have not been included in the Team India for this series. Therefore, fans may not get to see these players playing a Test series in Australia again.

