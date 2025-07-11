IND vs ENG: Kumble Says India Must Bowl England Out for This Score to Take Control

Regarding Nitish Kumar Reddy's surprising impact with the new ball, Kumble commented, “It was a result of his height and his high-arm action; that made the difference. On this surface, a bowler like Jofra Archer can be very dangerous, and Nitish showed a glimpse of that. The slope here helps to take the ball away from the left-handed batsman, and unfortunately, Ben Duckett fell prey to it twice. Speaking of Crawley's dismissal, that was a beautiful delivery. His length and line were spot on, and the ball nipped away from the pitch enough to get an edge. This is a pitch where you can't just bowl teams out; you need patience. If India can dismiss England for under 300, they will consider it a job well done.”