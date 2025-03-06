IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

scriptIND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns | IND vs NZ final: India&#39;s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns | Latest News | Patrika News
India vs New Zealand Final: The Indian team will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India defeated Australia in the semi-final, while the Kiwis crushed South Africa.

Mar 06, 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 Final, India vs New Zealand: The Indian team will face New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on 9 March. This match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. India’s head-to-head record against New Zealand in ICC events hasn’t been impressive.
The two teams last met on 2 March, in a Champions Trophy match, for the first time since 2000, where Team India won by 44 runs, evening the score. However, that was a group-stage match, and despite the loss, the Kiwi team progressed to the semi-finals, where they defeated South Africa to secure their place in the final.
Now, on 9 March, India and New Zealand will clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Team India has been undefeated in this tournament so far, while New Zealand has only been defeated by India. However, Team India’s record in ICC event finals isn’t strong. The two teams previously met in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021, where New Zealand defeated India to win their first ICC event title. Furthermore, this same Kiwi team ended India’s journey in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
India has never beaten New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each other three times, with the Kiwi team winning all three matches. In the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the two teams have met 11 times, with an almost even record. New Zealand and India have each won 5 matches, and one match ended in a draw.

Team India’s Biggest Strength

Team India boasts match-winning batsmen like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and explosive openers like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. An all-rounder like Hardik Pandya provides support equivalent to an extra player. In bowling, the world’s attention is on Varun Chakravarthy, and if this bowler performs as he did in the group stage, nothing can stop India from winning. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel’s bowling and batting, along with their impressive fielding, significantly aid the bowlers. Team India is close to winning another ICC title; all the players need to give their 100 per cent.

