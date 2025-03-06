IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

The two teams last met on 2 March, in a Champions Trophy match, for the first time since 2000, where Team India won by 44 runs, evening the score. However, that was a group-stage match, and despite the loss, the Kiwi team progressed to the semi-finals, where they defeated South Africa to secure their place in the final.

Now, on 9 March, India and New Zealand will clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Team India has been undefeated in this tournament so far, while New Zealand has only been defeated by India. However, Team India’s record in ICC event finals isn’t strong. The two teams previously met in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021, where New Zealand defeated India to win their first ICC event title. Furthermore, this same Kiwi team ended India’s journey in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India has never beaten New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each other three times, with the Kiwi team winning all three matches. In the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the two teams have met 11 times, with an almost even record. New Zealand and India have each won 5 matches, and one match ended in a draw.