IND vs NZ: Ayush Badoni earns maiden India call-up as Washington Sundar ruled out injured

Badoni has shown excellent form in First-Class cricket. He has scored 1681 runs at an average of around 58 and a strike rate of 83, including several centuries and a double century. He has also proven to be an explosive batsman in T20 cricket. He has scored 1788 runs in 96 T20 matches. Notably, he set a world record by hitting 19 sixes in a Delhi Premier League (DPL) match, where he scored 165 runs in just 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 19 sixes.