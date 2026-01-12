12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Ayush Badoni earns maiden India call-up as Washington Sundar ruled out injured

Indian team all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining matches against New Zealand due to injury. Ayush Badoni has been included in the team in his place.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Ind vs SA 1st ODI Playing 11

Indian cricket team (Photo: IANS)

Washington Sundar Replacement, India vs New Zealand: Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining ODI matches against New Zealand due to injury. Sundar experienced a sudden sharp pain in his left lower rib while bowling in the first ODI played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. He had to leave the field and was sent for a scan.

Ayush Badoni Included in Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Sundar has suffered a side strain or rib injury and will not be able to participate in the remaining two matches of the series. This injury is a major setback for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, as Sundar is part of the World Cup squad.

Ayush Badoni has been included in the team as Sundar's replacement. The 26-year-old Badoni is a favourite player of coach Gautam Gambhir and plays domestic cricket for Delhi. He has been part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is an off-spin bowler as well as a right-handed batsman. He has not yet played any international match for India.

What is Badoni's Record?

In List A cricket, he has scored 693 runs in 27 matches at an average of 36, and has also taken 18 wickets. However, his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has not been as impressive. He got opportunities in 5 matches, where he took 4 wickets, but could only manage 16 runs in three innings with the bat.

Badoni has shown excellent form in First-Class cricket. He has scored 1681 runs at an average of around 58 and a strike rate of 83, including several centuries and a double century. He has also proven to be an explosive batsman in T20 cricket. He has scored 1788 runs in 96 T20 matches. Notably, he set a world record by hitting 19 sixes in a Delhi Premier League (DPL) match, where he scored 165 runs in just 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 19 sixes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 03:59 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ: Ayush Badoni earns maiden India call-up as Washington Sundar ruled out injured

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Bangladesh dealt a major blow before T20 World Cup as ICC devises new plan

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Matches New Venues
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: India suffers another blow after Rishabh Pant's injury! Big update on Washington Sundar's injury

Washington Sundar Injury
Cricket News

Virat Kohli creates history again, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s mega record and sets new milestones

Virat Kohli Records
Cricket News

Virat Kohli Doesn't Keep Player of the Match Trophies, Reveals Heartwarming Reason After Winning Award Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli PoTM Award
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Rule or Bowlers Dominate? Read the Vadodara Pitch Report Here

BCA Stadium Vadodara
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.