IND vs NZ: India collapses at 156; New Zealand takes 103-run lead

India scored 156 runs in 45.3 overs, with all wickets falling. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 runs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill contributed 30 runs each, while Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 18. The rest of the batsmen failed to cross the 20-run mark.

Mitchell Santner wreaked havoc, taking seven wickets in just 19.3 overs, and giving away 53 runs. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akashdeep, and Jasprit Bumrah. This is Santner’s first five-wicket haul in his Test career.

With this, New Zealand has taken a 103-run lead in the match, gaining an upper hand. Apart from Santner, Glenn Phillips took two wickets, and Tim Southee took one.