IND vs NZ: New Zealand team all out for 402, Rachin Ravindra scores 134 runs

New Zealand started playing from 180 runs for three wickets on Friday and lost the remaining seven wickets while adding 222 runs. The team’s first blow was Daryl Mitchell, who was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully off Mohammed Siraj’s ball while scoring 18 runs. After this, Tom Blundell was not allowed to settle by Jasprit Bumrah and was caught in the slip for five runs.

New Zealand got its sixth blow at a score of 223. Ravindra Jadeja clean-bowled Glenn Phillips, who scored 14 runs. At a score of 233, New Zealand got its seventh blow. Ravindra Jadeja clean-bowled Matt Henry, who scored eight runs. Before getting out, Henry had hit two fours off Jadeja’s consecutive balls. Jadeja took revenge by clean-bowling him on the third ball.

After seven wickets down, Ravindra needed only support, and Tim Southee did it perfectly. Both of them shared a fantastic century partnership and added 137 runs for the eighth wicket. Both of them scored runs quickly and thrashed Indian bowlers. After lunch, India gave the Kiwis the eighth blow. Siraj got Tim Southee out, who scored 65 runs and returned to the pavilion.

After this, Rachin Ravindra tried to take the Kiwis to a strong score with the help of Ajaz Patel. But Ajaz could not last long and got out at Kuldeep Yadav’s ball. After this, Ravindra started hitting big shots. He was the last wicket to fall. Kuldeep Yadav caught him out in the hands of substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. From India’s side, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj got two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin took one wicket each.