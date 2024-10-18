scriptIND vs NZ: New Zealand team all out for 402, Rachin Ravindra scores 134 runs | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: New Zealand team all out for 402, Rachin Ravindra scores 134 runs

After getting all out for just 46 runs, New Zealand’s team got all out for 402 runs in the first innings. On this basis, the Kiwi team has taken a 356-run lead over Team India.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 02:50 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

New Zealand 1st Innings Update: With the help of young star batsman Rachin Ravindra’s excellent century, New Zealand has scored 402 runs in the first innings. Ravindra thrashed Indian bowlers and scored 134 runs in 157 balls with four sixes and 13 fours. India was all out for 46 runs in their first innings. As a result, the Kiwi team has taken a 356-run lead. It’s almost impossible for the Indian team to win from here.
New Zealand started playing from 180 runs for three wickets on Friday and lost the remaining seven wickets while adding 222 runs. The team’s first blow was Daryl Mitchell, who was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully off Mohammed Siraj’s ball while scoring 18 runs. After this, Tom Blundell was not allowed to settle by Jasprit Bumrah and was caught in the slip for five runs.
New Zealand got its sixth blow at a score of 223. Ravindra Jadeja clean-bowled Glenn Phillips, who scored 14 runs. At a score of 233, New Zealand got its seventh blow. Ravindra Jadeja clean-bowled Matt Henry, who scored eight runs. Before getting out, Henry had hit two fours off Jadeja’s consecutive balls. Jadeja took revenge by clean-bowling him on the third ball.
After seven wickets down, Ravindra needed only support, and Tim Southee did it perfectly. Both of them shared a fantastic century partnership and added 137 runs for the eighth wicket. Both of them scored runs quickly and thrashed Indian bowlers. After lunch, India gave the Kiwis the eighth blow. Siraj got Tim Southee out, who scored 65 runs and returned to the pavilion.
After this, Rachin Ravindra tried to take the Kiwis to a strong score with the help of Ajaz Patel. But Ajaz could not last long and got out at Kuldeep Yadav’s ball. After this, Ravindra started hitting big shots. He was the last wicket to fall. Kuldeep Yadav caught him out in the hands of substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. From India’s side, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj got two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin took one wicket each.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ: New Zealand team all out for 402, Rachin Ravindra scores 134 runs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 2 hours

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

in 1 hour

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

National News

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

in 2 hours

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

in 1 hour

Latest Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long?

Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long?

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes the highest wicket-taker in 2024

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes the highest wicket-taker in 2024

in 4 hours

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and New Zealand to clash in the second semi-final today

Cricket News

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and New Zealand to clash in the second semi-final today

in 1 hour

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

21 hours ago

Trending Sports News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान

क्रिकेट

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान

in 5 hours

WIW vs NZW Live Streaming: वूमेंस टी20 वर्ल्डकप के खिताबी मुकाबले में किससे भिड़ेगी साउथ अफ्रीका? आज होगा फैसला, जानें कहां देखें लाइव

क्रिकेट

WIW vs NZW Live Streaming: वूमेंस टी20 वर्ल्डकप के खिताबी मुकाबले में किससे भिड़ेगी साउथ अफ्रीका? आज होगा फैसला, जानें कहां देखें लाइव

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ: न्यूजीलैंड की टीम 402 पर ऑलआउट हुई, भारत पर बनाई 356 रनों की लीड, रचिन रवींद्र ने ठोके 134 रन

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ: न्यूजीलैंड की टीम 402 पर ऑलआउट हुई, भारत पर बनाई 356 रनों की लीड, रचिन रवींद्र ने ठोके 134 रन

in 5 hours

PAK vs ENG: दो गेंदबाजों ने झटके सभी 20 विकेट, दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को 152 रन से हराया पाकिस्तान ने 44 महीने बाद घर में दर्ज़ की जीत

क्रिकेट

PAK vs ENG: दो गेंदबाजों ने झटके सभी 20 विकेट, दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को 152 रन से हराया पाकिस्तान ने 44 महीने बाद घर में दर्ज़ की जीत

in 3 hours

IND vs NZ: रचिन रविंद्र के शतक से न्यूजीलैंड ने बेंगलुरु टेस्ट में कसा शिकंजा, तीसरे दिन लंच तक बनाए 345/7

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ: रचिन रविंद्र के शतक से न्यूजीलैंड ने बेंगलुरु टेस्ट में कसा शिकंजा, तीसरे दिन लंच तक बनाए 345/7

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.