Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli sets rare record in six stadiums, makes history

Former India captain Virat Kohli scores his 52nd ODI century (Photo: EspnCricInfo)
Virat Kohli Records: On November 30, Virat Kohli etched his name in the annals of cricket history with a magnificent 135 off 120 balls against South Africa in the first ODI at his favourite Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. This was Kohli's 52nd ODI international century, making him the player with the most centuries in any single format of cricket. Furthermore, the 37-year-old Kohli achieved a remarkable record that no other batsman in the world has managed so far.
During his 135-run innings in Ranchi, Kohli surpassed 500 runs at the venue. He achieved this milestone in just six matches. He has scored 519 runs at an outstanding average of 173, which includes three centuries and one half-century.
Ranchi is the sixth stadium where Kohli has managed to score over 500 runs in his career. He has become the first player in cricket history to achieve this feat. In this regard, he has surpassed great players like Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Dean Jones. Kohli has also achieved the 500+ run milestone in Visakhapatnam, Pune, Mirpur, Colombo (R. Premadasa), and Trinidad.
Virat Kohli (6) – Ranchi, Pune, Vizag, Mirpur, Colombo, Trinidad
Sachin Tendulkar (5) – Gwalior, Bengaluru, Dhaka, Colombo, Sharjah
Kumar Sangakkara (5) – Hambantota, Colombo, Dambulla, Sharjah, Dhaka
Dean Jones (5) – Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth
Jacques Kallis (5) – Durban, Cape Town, Gwalior, Centurion, Johannesburg
Kohli is also the first player in the world to have scored over 500 runs in three different stadiums in India. Previously, he shared this record with Tendulkar, who achieved this feat at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Apart from these two Indian cricket masters, no other player from the Indian team or any visiting team has managed to score 500 runs at any ground on Indian soil.
Kohli's average of 173 in Ranchi is the best by any player at a home ground in ODI cricket history where they have scored at least 500 runs. Dean Jones held this record for over 33 years with his exceptional figures in Adelaide. In total, there have been 208 instances where a player has scored over 500 runs at a venue in their home country, with Kohli's remarkable record in Ranchi standing out.
Virat Kohli (519 runs) – Average of 173 in Ranchi (2013-2025)
Dean Jones (563 runs) – Average of 112.60 in Adelaide (1984-1992)
Virat Kohli (587 runs) – Average of 97.83 in Visakhapatnam (2010-2023)
AB de Villiers (732) – Average of 91.50 in Johannesburg (2006-2018)
Ross Taylor (779) – Average of 86.55 in Napier (2006-2019)
The Indian team will now play the second match of the three-match series on December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This match will be a do-or-die for South Africa, while India will aim to win this encounter and clinch the series.
On this ground, the Indian team has played only one ODI against New Zealand so far, in which Rohit Sharma scored a half-century of 51 runs, while Virat Kohli could only manage 11 runs. India won that match by 8 wickets. With Kohli and Rohit in excellent form, big innings are expected from them.
