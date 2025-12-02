Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli sets rare record in six stadiums, makes history

Kohli is also the first player in the world to have scored over 500 runs in three different stadiums in India. Previously, he shared this record with Tendulkar, who achieved this feat at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Apart from these two Indian cricket masters, no other player from the Indian team or any visiting team has managed to score 500 runs at any ground on Indian soil.