Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai in Jaipur for VHT 2025-26 matches, note the dates

Rohit Sharma in VHT 2025-26: The country's biggest domestic 50-over format cricket tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, is set to commence on December 24, with the final match to be played at the ground of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Mumbai will also begin their campaign on December 24, featuring former Indian team captain Rohit Sharma. According to reports, Rohit will be available for selection in two group matches. Let's find out when and which matches Rohit Sharma will play.