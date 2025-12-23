Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai in Jaipur for VHT 2025-26 matches, note the dates

Former India captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo source: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma in VHT 2025-26: The country's biggest domestic 50-over format cricket tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, is set to commence on December 24, with the final match to be played at the ground of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Mumbai will also begin their campaign on December 24, featuring former Indian team captain Rohit Sharma. According to reports, Rohit will be available for selection in two group matches. Let's find out when and which matches Rohit Sharma will play.
According to media reports, Rohit Sharma will be available for the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be played in Jaipur. Mumbai's first match is against Sikkim on December 24, and the second will be against Uttarakhand on December 26. Rohit will then join the national team in January to play an ODI International series against New Zealand.
According to the report, the latest update indicates that Rohit could be directly selected for these initial matches. This is a significant change from earlier expectations. It was previously believed that Mumbai might start without some senior names. The list for Mumbai's team for the first two matches has been released, with Shardul Thakur as captain and Rohit included for the matches against Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is one of the host grounds for Mumbai's Elite Group C matches. Timing is crucial for Mumbai, as the group stage is not easy. League matches are played in quick succession, and one bad day can make qualification calculations difficult. A set opener at the top provides a clear template for the rest of the batting order.
There is also a wide scope for player availability around the Mumbai team. A separate report quoted an MCA official stating that Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are expected to play in Mumbai's last two league matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in Jaipur on January 6 and 8, respectively. With these staggered returns, Mumbai can rotate combinations without completely losing their senior core.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending