Cricket News

Pakistani fans hoot at Vaibhav Suryavanshi after title win, 14-year-old’s reaction goes viral

A video of Pakistani fans is rapidly going viral, in which they are seen hooting at India's 14-year-old star cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, Vaibhav's reaction during this was worth watching; he calmly walked away, and in doing so, silenced the Pakistani supporters.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hooting Video

Pakistani fans hoot at Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Dubai. (Photo source: video screenshot)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hooting Video: India's 14-year-old explosive batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced an unpleasant moment after losing the Under-19 Asia Cup final to Pakistan in Dubai. As he was passing by outside the stadium, some Pakistani supporters were seen hooting at him. This video is immediately after Pakistan's resounding victory and is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, he does not respond and continues walking peacefully. His reaction during this time was as if he wasn't hearing anything, leaving the noise behind him.

Video of Altercation Also Went Viral

Suryavanshi's day on the field was already difficult. While chasing a target of 348 runs at the ICC Academy Ground, India lost their opener and captain Ayush Mhatre early, and then Suryavanshi, who was batting aggressively, was also dismissed for 26 off 9 balls. After getting out, there was a brief altercation between the batsman and the bowler, which also became a widely shared moment. This highlights how emotions can quickly take over even at the Under-19 level in this match.

Pakistan Did Not Give India a Chance to Come Back

Pakistan's performance in the final did not give India any chance to make a comeback. Thanks to Sameer Minhaz's 172 runs off 113 balls, Pakistan scored 347 runs, and then India was bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, resulting in a 191-run defeat. The margin of victory was so large that winning the title became one-sided. However, the post-match hooting video shifted a significant part of the conversation away from cricket and focused on the crowd's behaviour.

Weak Performance in Knockout Stage

This situation was even more difficult for Suryavanshi, as his tournament had started brilliantly. He began by scoring a magnificent 171 off just 95 balls against the UAE. Despite his performance dipping slightly in the knockout phase, he scored 261 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 182.52.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Pakistani fans hoot at Vaibhav Suryavanshi after title win, 14-year-old's reaction goes viral

