Pakistani fans hoot at Vaibhav Suryavanshi after title win, 14-year-old’s reaction goes viral

Suryavanshi's day on the field was already difficult. While chasing a target of 348 runs at the ICC Academy Ground, India lost their opener and captain Ayush Mhatre early, and then Suryavanshi, who was batting aggressively, was also dismissed for 26 off 9 balls. After getting out, there was a brief altercation between the batsman and the bowler, which also became a widely shared moment. This highlights how emotions can quickly take over even at the Under-19 level in this match.