Just three batters score three ODI centuries this year; India star on elite list

In world cricket, Joe Root scored the most runs. In terms of centuries, he ranked second after Virat Kohli. This year, only three batsmen in the world have scored three centuries each in ODI cricket. West Indies' Shai Hope topped this list. Shai Hope scored 593 runs in 15 matches and 15 innings at an average of 39, hitting three centuries. Next on the list is Joe Root, who scored 808 runs in 15 matches and 15 innings at an average of 57, also with three centuries.