Just three batters score three ODI centuries this year; India star on elite list

The year 2025 is drawing to a close, and it has given India many bittersweet memories on the cricket field. While the Indian team won the Champions Trophy this year, they also lost a Test series to South Africa. This year, the Indian team missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship final. However, Indian cricket fans were treated to some brilliant form from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
India played 14 ODI matches this year, with Virat Kohli participating in 13 of them. During this period, Kohli scored 651 runs at an average of 65. He was the highest run-scorer for India in ODIs this year. Rohit Sharma came in second, scoring 650 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.
In world cricket, Joe Root scored the most runs. In terms of centuries, he ranked second after Virat Kohli. This year, only three batsmen in the world have scored three centuries each in ODI cricket. West Indies' Shai Hope topped this list. Shai Hope scored 593 runs in 15 matches and 15 innings at an average of 39, hitting three centuries. Next on the list is Joe Root, who scored 808 runs in 15 matches and 15 innings at an average of 57, also with three centuries.
Virat Kohli leads the list of batsmen with centuries. Kohli also scored three centuries, but he achieved this feat in just 13 innings. Additionally, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored two centuries each, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored one century. The most surprising aspect is that apart from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, no other Indian batsman scored a century in ODI cricket in 2025.
