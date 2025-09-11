IND vs UAE: Suryakumar Yadav uses Jasprit Bumrah in a way Rohit Sharma never did

India vs UAE Match Highlights: The Indian team made a spectacular start to their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 being played in the UAE. India registered a historic victory by 9 wickets, chasing down the target in just 4.3 overs. The reason behind India's big win was their bowling attack, which bundled out UAE for a mere 57 runs. The hero of Team India's victory was Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who took 4 wickets for 7 runs in 2.1 overs. Before him, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed early success and garnered much attention. Bumrah did something in this match that hadn't happened in almost 6 years.