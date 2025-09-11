IND vs UAE: Suryakumar Yadav uses Jasprit Bumrah in a way Rohit Sharma never did

India vs UAE Match Highlights: The Indian team made a spectacular start to their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 being played in the UAE. India registered a historic victory by 9 wickets, chasing down the target in just 4.3 overs. The reason behind India's big win was their bowling attack, which bundled out UAE for a mere 57 runs. The hero of Team India's victory was Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who took 4 wickets for 7 runs in 2.1 overs. Before him, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed early success and garnered much attention. Bumrah did something in this match that hadn't happened in almost 6 years.
Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first, starting with Hardik Pandya. While Jasprit Bumrah is usually the lead bowler for the first over, Surya had Bumrah bowl the second over in this match. He then bowled a three-over spell in the powerplay. However, he didn't get another chance to bowl after that, as the spinners had finished off the UAE innings by then.
Bumrah took UAE's first wicket in the second over of his spell. He clean bowled Alishan Sharu, who was playing on 22 runs off 17 balls. Bumrah usually bowls only 2 overs in the powerplay and completes the remaining two overs in his second spell. But in this match, captain Suryakumar Yadav had him bowl 3 consecutive overs in the powerplay.
This was the first time since 2019 that Bumrah bowled three overs in the powerplay of a T20 International match. From 2022 to 2025, Bumrah played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, but this never happened during that period.
Looking at T20 Internationals where the team bowled first, Jasprit Bumrah bowled three overs in the first six for the first time in 9 years. This was last seen in the India vs UAE match during the 2016 Asia Cup. Even then, India won the toss, opted to bowl first, and Bumrah bowled three overs in the first six.