Why Team India Declared First Innings Overnight as West Indies Bat Suddenly on Third Day

Team India declared their first innings at 448 runs. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel scored centuries, while Shubman Gill played a half-century innings.

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

IND vs WI 1st Test: Team India declared their first innings at 448 runs in the Ahmedabad Test. When the play ended on the second day, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 104 and Washington Sundar on 9. The Indian captain and team management had not made any decision then, but considering West Indies' form, a lead of 286 runs seemed sufficient, which is why the Indian captain declared the innings overnight.

The third day began with the West Indies batting. In the ongoing match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the West Indies team, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, were all out for just 162 runs in their first innings. Justin Greaves top-scored for the team with 32 runs, while Shai Hope scored 26 runs. From the Indian camp, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets. Besides them, Kuldeep Yadav took 2 and Washington Sundar took 1 wicket.

In response, the Indian team declared their first innings at a score of 448/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a stable start to the team, putting together 68 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal returned to the pavilion after scoring 36 runs, after which Sai Sudharsan contributed a mere 7 runs before getting out. Thus, India lost 2 wickets for 90 runs. From here, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill added 98 runs for the third wicket. Gill scored 50 runs off 100 balls, while KL Rahul scored 100 runs off 197 balls, including 12 fours.

Jadeja remained unbeaten after scoring a century

When KL Rahul got out, India's score was 218/4. From here, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja added 206 runs for the fifth wicket, putting the team in a strong position. Jurel was out for 125 runs off 210 balls, with 15 fours and 3 sixes. By the end of the second day, Jadeja had scored 104 runs off 176 balls, with 5 sixes and 6 fours, while Washington Sundar added 9 runs to the team's total. On the third day of the match, India declared their innings. From the West Indies camp, captain Roston Chase took 2 wickets, while Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, and Khary Pierre took 1 wicket each.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 10:33 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Why Team India Declared First Innings Overnight as West Indies Bat Suddenly on Third Day

