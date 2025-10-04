Why Team India Declared First Innings Overnight as West Indies Bat Suddenly on Third Day

When KL Rahul got out, India's score was 218/4. From here, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja added 206 runs for the fifth wicket, putting the team in a strong position. Jurel was out for 125 runs off 210 balls, with 15 fours and 3 sixes. By the end of the second day, Jadeja had scored 104 runs off 176 balls, with 5 sixes and 6 fours, while Washington Sundar added 9 runs to the team's total. On the third day of the match, India declared their innings. From the West Indies camp, captain Roston Chase took 2 wickets, while Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, and Khary Pierre took 1 wicket each.