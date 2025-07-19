India Eye Historic Series Win Against England at Lord's

England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI: The second One Day International (ODI) match between India Women and England Women is set to be played at Lord's. Team India will aim to win this match and clinch the series. Team India won the first match of the series by four wickets. This makes it a do-or-die match for the hosts, England. Kranti Gauḍ took two wickets against England in the first ODI. Besides her, the Indian team will have high hopes from Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and Shree Charani.