India Eye Historic Series Win Against England at Lord's

England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI: The second One Day International (ODI) match between India Women and England Women is set to be played at Lord's. Team India will aim to win this match and clinch the series. Team India won the first match of the series by four wickets. This makes it a do-or-die match for the hosts, England. Kranti Gauḍ took two wickets against England in the first ODI. Besides her, the Indian team will have high hopes from Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and Shree Charani.
However, India will need to strategise against Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Charlie Dean, who all performed exceptionally well in the first ODI. The Lord's pitch is generally helpful for batsmen. However, it might offer some assistance to spinners. With the possibility of evening dew, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.
According to the weather forecast, there is a chance of rain during the match at Lord's on 19 July. The match might be interrupted due to rain. The second ODI between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Team India won the first ODI played in Southampton by four wickets. England scored 258 runs for six wickets in the opening match of the series, and Team India chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. This series against England is crucial for India's preparation for the ODI World Cup, which they will be hosting. The third and final match of the series is scheduled for 22 July.
India: Pratima Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Gauḍ, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare.
England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Maia Bouchier, M. Earlott, Alice Capsey.