India hit by triple injury blow ahead of Manchester Test

India's troubles in the five-Test series against England show no signs of abating. After three Tests, India already trails 1-2, and now faces a series of setbacks.
Reports indicate that Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been ruled out of the Manchester Test due to injury. Fast bowler Akash Deep is also reportedly injured and his participation is uncertain. This raises significant questions about the playing XI ahead of the fourth Test, starting Wednesday, 23 July, for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.
Reports suggest that Nitish Kumar Reddy injured his knee while working out in the gym. Scans have confirmed ligament damage. The injury occurred during training on Sunday. This is a major blow to the Indian team, already struggling with injuries to its fast bowlers, ahead of the fourth Test.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh sustained a hand injury while catching the ball during net practice. He has received stitches. Akash Deep is also suffering from back pain; he complained of back pain on the fourth day of the third Test. His participation is also doubtful. The simultaneous injury of three fast bowlers could pose a significant problem for Team India.
Following the injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, a fast bowler from Karnal, Haryana, has been included in the Indian team. If Nitish Reddy is unavailable due to injury, Shardul Thakur, who played in the Leeds Test but was subsequently dropped from the playing XI for the next two matches, could be given an opportunity.