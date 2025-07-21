21 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

India hit by triple injury blow ahead of Manchester Test

Triple blow to India before Manchester Test: Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh have been ruled out of the Manchester Test due to injuries. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the injured Akash Deep will play the fourth Test.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh Ruled Out
Team India (Photo Credit - IANS)

India's troubles in the five-Test series against England show no signs of abating. After three Tests, India already trails 1-2, and now faces a series of setbacks.

Reports indicate that Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been ruled out of the Manchester Test due to injury. Fast bowler Akash Deep is also reportedly injured and his participation is uncertain. This raises significant questions about the playing XI ahead of the fourth Test, starting Wednesday, 23 July, for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.

Nitish Injured in the Gym

Reports suggest that Nitish Kumar Reddy injured his knee while working out in the gym. Scans have confirmed ligament damage. The injury occurred during training on Sunday. This is a major blow to the Indian team, already struggling with injuries to its fast bowlers, ahead of the fourth Test.

Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep Already Injured

Meanwhile, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh sustained a hand injury while catching the ball during net practice. He has received stitches. Akash Deep is also suffering from back pain; he complained of back pain on the fourth day of the third Test. His participation is also doubtful. The simultaneous injury of three fast bowlers could pose a significant problem for Team India.

Shardul Thakur's Return

Following the injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, a fast bowler from Karnal, Haryana, has been included in the Indian team. If Nitish Reddy is unavailable due to injury, Shardul Thakur, who played in the Leeds Test but was subsequently dropped from the playing XI for the next two matches, could be given an opportunity.

Share the news:

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 09:05 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India hit by triple injury blow ahead of Manchester Test
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.